Old Airport Road Food Centre finally reopens after four months of upgrading works

Four months is not a long time, but for fans of the beloved Old Airport Road Food Centre, its 12-week closure was excruciating. The good news is that as of October 1, the food centre is officially reopened for business, with an updated look no less.

The hawker centre was closed from June 1 to September 30 for repair work. Step in now, and you’ll find all the tables and chairs replaced, new high-speed fans to keep the space ventilated, refurbished toilets, and a fresh coat of paint across the building. There are even plans to open an NTUC FairPrice outlet on the second floor.

Some folks raised concerns about stall rental and food prices potentially being affected. Thankfully, the National Environment Agency (NEA) announced that there will be no increases in stall rentals post-refurbishment. Stall owners were also reimbursed for the rental fees during the time of the closure since they weren’t able to operate.

Photograph: Flikr / Daniel Lee

Old Airport Road Food Centre was built way back in 1973. To date, it remains one of the island’s largest and most popular hawker centres, heralded among names like Maxwell Food Centre, Tiong Bahru Market and more.

Ask a foodie for the best eats at Old Airport Road Food Centre and you’ll probably get a litany of options – from Roast Paradise, to Dong Ji Fried Kway Teow, and Albert Street Prawn Noodle.

Stay tuned for our updated guide on the best eats at Old Airport Road Food Centre. In the meantime, check out our other hawker guides, including the new Anchorvale Village Hawker Centre and Woodleigh Village Hawker Centre.

