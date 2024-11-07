The best Thanksgiving meals in Singapore

Hollywood’s classic Thanksgiving dinner table scene is etched in our memories for a reason. Images of beautifully browned turkey as the centrepiece on a long table, generous platters of creamy potatoes, roasted vegetables, and pecan or pumpkin pie come to mind. Who wouldn’t want to enjoy such refinements?

Despite it not being a widely celebrated custom in Singapore, more and more folks are starting to partake in Thanksgiving festivities like gathering with loved ones over a meal and giving thanks around the table. And here are eight places where you can do just that – just remember to show up in your stretchiest pants.

RECOMMENDED: Time Out Singapore Recommended Restaurants for 2024 and The best new restaurants in Singapore

