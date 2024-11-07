The best Thanksgiving meals in Singapore

Meatsmith, the American barbecue joint along Telok Ayer Street is where to head for a hearty family-style Thanksgiving feast. From November 27 to 30, loosen your belts in preparation for Meatsmith’s free-flow Thanksgiving dinner ($148). The spread sees cornbread-stuffed turkey with cranberry sauce plus sides like roasted potatoes, sweet potato casserole, Brussels sprouts, and spiced pumpkin. There’ll be plenty of Meatsmith’s famous beef brisket to go around too, as well as biscuits with gravy for a Southern touch. A refreshing kale and feta salad cuts through the grease, while a peach cobbler dessert rounds off the meal. If home celebrations are more your thing, you’ll be glad to know that close to everything on the Thanksgiving dine-in menu is available for online orders as well – including the option to add on a pecan pie or wine bundle.
