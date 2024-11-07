Subscribe
Photograph: Rise
Photograph: Rise

The best Thanksgiving meals in Singapore

This year, we’re grateful for these lavish turkey spreads

Cheryl SekkappanAdira Chow
Written by Cheryl Sekkappan & Adira Chow
Hollywood’s classic Thanksgiving dinner table scene is etched in our memories for a reason. Images of beautifully browned turkey as the centrepiece on a long table, generous platters of creamy potatoes, roasted vegetables, and pecan or pumpkin pie come to mind. Who wouldn’t want to enjoy such refinements? 

Despite it not being a widely celebrated custom in Singapore, more and more folks are starting to partake in Thanksgiving festivities like gathering with loved ones over a meal and giving thanks around the table. And here are eight places where you can do just that – just remember to show up in your stretchiest pants.

Where to go for Thanksgiving lunch or dinner

1. Meatsmith

  • American
  • Tanjong Pagar
Meatsmith
Meatsmith
Photograph: Meatsmith

Meatsmith, the American barbecue joint along Telok Ayer Street is where to head for a hearty family-style Thanksgiving feast. From November 27 to 30, loosen your belts in preparation for Meatsmith’s free-flow Thanksgiving dinner ($148). The spread sees cornbread-stuffed turkey with cranberry sauce plus sides like roasted potatoes, sweet potato casserole, Brussels sprouts, and spiced pumpkin. There’ll be plenty of Meatsmith’s famous beef brisket to go around too, as well as biscuits with gravy for a Southern touch. A refreshing kale and feta salad cuts through the grease, while a peach cobbler dessert rounds off the meal. If home celebrations are more your thing, you’ll be glad to know that close to everything on the Thanksgiving dine-in menu is available for online orders as well – including the option to add on a pecan pie or wine bundle. 

Make your reservation here.

2. Rise

  • Marina Bay
Rise
Rise
Photograph: Rise

Marina Bay Sand’s signature buffet restaurant Rise is known for its nightly themed dinners ranging from European to Southeast Asian spreads. For one day only on November 28, it’s putting out a show-stopping Thanksgiving meal ($128) – American-style. On top of its usual range of over 100 dishes, guests can expect familiar Thanksgiving staples to grace the table. All eyes will be on the roasted stuffed turkey – a Thanksgiving classic – which is prepped with the restaurant’s house spice blend and then slow-roasted till deliciously golden brown. Sides include the regular fixings of potato gratin, Brussels sprouts, corn cakes, baked pumpkin, and sweet potato mash, but there will also be the asparagus risotto served out of a parmesan wheel for an added touch of luxe. And of course, no Thanksgiving feast is complete with pecan or pumpkin pie. 

Make your reservation here.

3. One-Ninety

  • Fusion
  • Orchard
One-Ninety
One-Ninety
Photograph: Four Seasons Hotel Singapore

If you need to impress a client or a romantic partner this November 28, up the ante with this opulent dinner spread (S$188) centred around roasted turkey with sausage, apple and chestnut stuffing; honey-glazed ham; and lamb loin Wellington with rosemary beef jus. French and European classics adorn the buffet table including ratatouille, roasted butternut squash, smoked ricotta tortellini, seared foie gras, and king salmon with beurre blanc sauce. Wander about the salad, bread, seafood, or charcuterie stations to add to your plate. Make sure to save room for luxurious sweet treats such as pistachio raspberry choux, pecan tartlets, and Valrhona chocolate cake. For an extra $80, sip on unlimited champagne and wines. 

Make your reservation here.

4. Luce by Davide Giacomelli

  • Italian
  • Rochor
Luce by Davide Giacomelli
Luce by Davide Giacomelli
Photograph: Luce

This Italian buffet (from $68 for lunch, from $88 for dinner) might not be a traditional Thanksgiving meal but it’s festive-themed and decently priced to boot. Plus, it runs from November 13 all the way to November 30. Begin with antipasti such as Caprese salad, prosciutto with melon, turkey cobb salad, and chestnut and zuppa toscana soup. Then, choose from four types of ‘pinsa’ (cloud-like pizza with a crispy outer layer and soft middle) – zucchini and Pecorino cheese; artichokes and mushroom; Italian sausage with broccolini; and the classic marinara. There’s also a seafood on ice section stacked with fresh oysters and more; a live station with stuffed slow-roasted turkey and alfredo in a Parmesan wheel; as well as plenty more Italian and even Asian specialties. The dessert bar sparkles with chocolate Yule log cake, mango panna cotta, Japanese mochi, and a towering chocolate fondue among others. 

Make your reservation here.

5. Luke's Oyster Bar & Chop House

  • Seafood
  • Chinatown
Luke's Oyster Bar & Chop House
Luke's Oyster Bar & Chop House
Photograph: Luke’s Oyster Bar & Chop House

Do it a little differently at Luke’s by slurping down a round of oysters before indulging in turkey. The restaurant’s famous oyster bar will be up and running this Thanksgiving with seafood items such as jumbo shrimp cocktail, chilled Maine lobster, tuna tartare, Rhode Island clams, and naturally, oysters that are available ala-carte. Then, turn to the family-style set menu ($130 per person) featuring slow-roasted turkey with sage and giblet gravy served with cornbread and sausage stuffing, and fresh cranberry sauce. Finish off with a classic Thanksgiving pecan pie with rock and rye butterscotch, pumpkin purée, and vanilla gelato.

Make your reservation here.

6. Yardbird Southern Table & Bar

  • Cocktail bars
  • Marina Bay
Yardbird Southern Table & Bar
Yardbird Southern Table & Bar
Photograph: Yardbird

Trust a Southern diner to give you a proper Thanksgiving by way of a three-course dine-in set menu ($68) on November 28. Start with beetroot, goat cheese and pecan salad served with a mound of greens dressed in maple-balsamic vinaigrette. The pièce de résistance is oven-roasted turkey with butternut stuffing, mashed potatoes, turkey gravy, creamed corn, green beans almandine, and of course, cranberry sauce. Finish with a classic pumpkin pie served with Chantilly cream and brown sugar tuile biscuits. For an additional $55, eat your meal with three glasses of wine curated to pair with the food. The restaurant also offers Thanksgiving takeaway boxes ($168) containing an entire kilogram of sliced turkey with sides. 

Make your reservation here.

7. Crossroads Buffet at Singapore Marriott Tang Plaza Hotel

  • Hotels
  • Orchard
Crossroads Buffet at Singapore Marriott Tang Plaza Hotel
Crossroads Buffet at Singapore Marriott Tang Plaza Hotel
Photograph: Singapore Marriott Tang Plaza Hotel

Why toil in a hot kitchen to cook an entire turkey when you can let an expert do it for you? On November 28 at Singapore Marriott Tang Plaza Hotel’s Crossroads Buffet (from $78), start with the carving station where you can indulge in a whole roast turkey with stuffing, roasted rolled beef rump, and mac and cheese. To ensure moistness, the turkey is brined in advance and glazed with orange, juniper berries, cinnamon, brown sugar, and cherry liquor. Various types of seafood on ice – mud crab, poached clam, scallops, and black mussels – will also be part of the spread, as will the restaurant’s usual Asian and Western offerings. Wrap up with desserts like French crêpes, ice cream, and a DIY chocolate fondue station.

Make your reservation here.

