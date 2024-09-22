Time Out says

The stunning work of art nouveau maestro Alphonse Mucha will be on display in Sydney through winter

It's arguable that the beautiful Sarah Bernhardt (the famous French actress) was the world’s first international celebrity, and when Czech artist Alphonse Mucha (1860–1939) painted her, the posters of the painting quickly became ubiquitous in Paris, and were ripped from the streets by collectors as soon as they were pasted up. Now, the work of this art nouveau maestro is coming to the Art Gallery of NSW (AGNSW) this winter, in a Sydney exclusive, Alphonse Mucha: Spirit of Art Nouveau. The most comprehensive exhibition of the artist’s work ever seen in Australia launches on June 15 and runs through to September 22.

Alphonse Mucha: Spirit of Art Nouveau will be the first exhibition of historical art presented in the AGNSW's Naala Nura south building, which opened at the end of 2022 as part of the Sydney Modern project.

The exhibition is drawn from the Mucha Family Collection and brings together a range of works from the artist’s five-decade career – including posters, illustrations, jewellery, interior decoration, photos and an immersive digital experience.

This major winter blockbuster leads AGNSW’s 2024 exhibition program, which brings the human figure to the fore, alongside the annual Archibald, Wynne and Sulman Prizes.

Interested in what else is on at the AGNSW this year? We run through it all over here. And for full details of current and upcoming exhibitions and events, visit the Art Gallery website.

