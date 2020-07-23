Take a tour of the city’s most striking structures – the old, the new and the controversial

Ok, we'll concede that Sydney has not done the best job in retaining is architectural heritage. The ease with which developers can knock down buildings and throw up new ones has robbed us of some treasures. Nevertheless, this is still the city that commissioned one of the most famous buildings in the world, and there are more than a few built wonders to admire, from grand colonial houses to post-modern marvels by design household names.

You can also visit some breathtaking examples of outdoor design in Sydney, at one of the prettiest public gardens in and around the city.

