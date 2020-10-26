Australia's largest photography festival is back in the real world after a successful online run

When the Great Undoing swept most of Sydney’s cultural life out to sea, there was a collective sigh of despair. And then all sorts ingenious stuff happened, from Writers’ Festival podcasts to streaming the Sydney Film Festival to Casey Donovan doing a drive-in gig.

The Head On Photo Festival similarly pivoted like pros, delivering a fabulous online gallery with attendant artist talks and even a livestreamed awards ceremony hosted by The Bachelor emcee Osher Günsberg. It was viewed by 80,000 people from across the globe. Now, in true snapback style, they’re reverting to IRL.

Festival director Moshe Rosenzveig says: “We are so excited to be able to present this physical series of beautiful and topical exhibitions. Head On’s international scope and agility as an independent organisation allow us to present world-class exhibitions that place the work of established Australian and internationally recognised artists alongside those of emerging talent.”

You'll be able to see exhibition highlights spread out across 25 spaces, popping up outdoors in the Paddington Reservoir Gardens and at Bondi Beach, as well as in galleries including Gaffa, Disorder and Bondi’s new Twenty Twenty Six. The Bondi Beach promenade will showcase by Australian-American photographer Brett Leigh Dicks’ Nuclear Landscapes, a collection of snaps of eerie, abandoned atomic sites.

Paper Tigers at Twenty Twenty Six Gallery celebrates the best of Australian photojournalism. Multi-award-winning artist Belinda Mason’s powerful Breaking Silent Codes at Delmar Gallery presents portraits of First Nations women from across Australian and the Pacific and addresses ongoing issues of domestic violence. Paris-based Australian artist Vee Speer’s The Birthday Party features adorable kid portraits in the Paddington Reservoir Gardens.

International highlights include Guatemalan photographer Astrid Blazsek-Ayala's Mythological Imaginings, which looks at the intersections between Mayan cultural heritage and Western civilisation. American artist Diana Nicholette Jeon’s Nights as Inexorable as the Sea dives into dreamscapes and memories. And Greek photographer Nikolaos Menoudarakos captures Athens' drag scene in Comfortably Wild.

Which reminds us, Head On also includes the return of the Wildlife Photographer of the Year exhibition to physical too, settling in the Australian National Maritime Museum. So go wild.

