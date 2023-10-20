It’s that time of year again – some 450,000 people are expected to hit the Bondi to Tamarama trail over the next 18 days for the return of Sculpture by the Sea, Bondi (Oct 20-Nov 6). With more than 100 sculptures and artworks featured along the two-kilometre coastal walk, the world’s largest free-to-the-public outdoor sculpture exhibition marks a special anniversary in 2023 – celebrating 25 years.

Six of the artists in this year’s special exhibition were part of the very first Sculpture by the Sea in 1997. They are joined by artists from 21 countries, including representatives from every Australian state and territory – renowned Australian sculptors Philip Spelman and R.M. Ron Gomboc are among them, who this year join the “Double Decade Club” as they celebrate their 20th time in the exhibition. A handful more of the exhibiting artists are in the “Decade Club”.

Time Out Sydney’s arts and culture editor Alannah Le Cross scoped out the official launch of Sculpture by the Sea, Bondi 2023 this morning (Friday, October 20) to check out the most impressive, strange and photographable sculptures in the biggest exhibition in Sydney this month. But first up, let’s check out the winner of the top prize.

Photograph: SxS Bondi/Henri Fanti | Artist John Petrie stands with '23.5°'

John Petrie’s ‘23.5°’ wins the $100,000 Aqualand Sculpture Award

Clovelly local and Decade Club member John Petrie is one of six artists who was part of the fist ever Sculpture by the Sea. Marking the occasion by winning the biggest cash prize in the exhibition’s history is not a bad way to celebrate. (The value of the Aqualand Sculpture Award increased considerably this year from its former $70,000, making it the second most generous sculpture award in the world.) Standing 2.6 metres high and inspired by the Earth’s axis, ‘23.5°’ is a basalt sculpture that brings together the rugged boulder terrain of the Great Dividing Range and the refined aesthetic Petrie was exposed to when living in Japan. The sculpture will be gifted by Aqualand for permanent public placement in Sydney.

Sculpture by the Sea’s founding CEO and artistic director, David Handley, explained to us why the judging panel was so impressed by Petrie's basalt behemoth: “The top column has been cut as if it's sliding by gravity back down to Earth, but it's held in place by pins. It just has a wonderful power and majesty to it. It feels natural, it is all natural materials, but it’s clear that John has brought his artistry to it.”

Our favourite artworks at Sculpture by the Sea 2023

Photograph: Alannah Le Cross | Artist Lucy Barker adds to ‘On Line Clothes Swap’ as local dog Pablo and his mate check it out

Lucy Barker - ‘On Line Clothes Swap’

This unassuming sculptural installation centered around a true blue hills hoist might just be the most endearing conversation starter in this year’s exhibition. Along with your hat and water bottle, make sure you pack a pre-loved clothing item from your wardrobe when you head to Marks Park for the exhibition. Artist Lucy Barker (a Decade Club member and recipient of the Helen Lempriere Scholarship) has loaded up the clothesline with donated clothing (with the help of Thread Together) and invites visitors to “take something, or leave something”. This mini rotating circular economy prompts the audience to share resources and find new sustainable ways to live – especially with a fashion industry that sends one third of all new clothing straight to landfill. Complete with a customary but superfluous concrete path leading up to the rotary clothesline (an Aussie invention, we’ll have you know) ‘On Line Clothes Swap’ doubles as a cute ode to suburban life.

Photograph: Alannah Le Cross | ‘Hot With the Chance of a Late Storm’, The Glue Society & James Dive

The Glue Society & James Dive - ‘Hot With the Chance of a Late Storm’

The cliffs that surround Tamarama Beach are eye-catching on their own, but tear your eyes away from nature’s sculpting, look down and you’ll be rewarded by this comical artwork that appears to be melting into the sand. Look familiar? This puddle of ice-cream truck remains was a hit at Sculpture by the Sea in 2006, where it exploded as a meme for heatwaves and became an icon for climate impact (featuring at the UN Climate Conference in Paris) and won both the Peoples’ Choice and Kids’ Choice awards. We love a comeback queen.

Photograph: SxS Bondi/Charlotte Curd | 'Chasing the Sun', Mond Qu

Mond Qu - ‘Chasing the Sun’

The future is here, augmented reality has entered the chat (and by “the chat”, we mean Sculpture by the Sea). Melbourne artist Mond Qu has teamed up with Snapchat on an immersive new ‘ARt’ collaboration. Standing on Tamarama Beach, Qu’s sculpture is constructed from weather-resistant metallic light reflectors that “chase the sun”, harnessing and scattering the changing natural light. To level it up, you can scan a QR code with your mobile phone (you’ll need the Snapchat app installed) to see sculpture morph in real time and soar up high in the sky. Those who can’t make it to Sydney can also check out ‘Chasing the Sun’ through a global Snapchat AR lens, which can be used by anyone around the world.

Photograph: SxS Bondi/Charlotte Curd | 'The Hermitage', Juan Pablo Pinto & Cristian Rojas

Juan Pablo Pinto & Cristian Rojas - ‘The Hermitage’

Look out for this giant, crushed and weathered tin can that looks like it was swept up onto the rocks by the ocean swell. The little “Open” sign that gestures for you to investigate closer seems like it could’ve been placed there by a shameless real estate shark looking to cash in on a new squat for a hermit crab (or a human?).





Sculpture by the Sea, Bondi, is now open and free to visit until November 6, 2023. The official Sculpture by the Sea app is also free to download, and for a donation of $2.99 (or more) you can unlock a GPS-enabled audio tour. You can also find information on alternative routes for people with different accessibility needs or fitness levels, and even special tours for people with impaired vision and hearing at sculpturebythesea.com.





