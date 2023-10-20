Pump up the volume: Sydney's nightlife is actually about to get the boost it needs thanks to six new reforms

The NSW government is relaxing laws and introducing new frameworks to rev up Sydney's nightlife once and for all

Sydney has this year showed that we love getting out to celebrate. From an incredible month-long Sydney WorldPride celebration to a roaring Women’s World Cup and the first ever SXSW festival held outside of the US, Sydney has been doing its best to crawl out of the dumpster fire created by old lockdowns, a pandemic and a culture of noise complaints. So, we have the party-goers, we have the venues – perhaps we've been in need of some more chillaxed laws to truly dance the night away. Enter the NSW Government's new ‘Vibrancy Package'.

With the Vibrancy Package, Sydney will see reforms take place over six different key areas:

Live music venues being able to stay open for two hours longer;



Single noise complaints no longer having the power to shut down venues;



Easier processes for businesses to apply for alfresco dining set-ups;



The Enmore 'special entertainment precinct' approach as well as Purple Flag initiative being expanded to other areas of Sydney;



The 24-hour commissioner role being made a statutory appointment with an expanded remit beyond Sydney (to Wollongong, Newcastle and the Central Coast); and



A plan that will enhance the night-time sector and conditions for those who work outside the 9 to 5.

“As a government we know we need to change the laws in this state to value music, to value creativity, to support community and to bring back vibrancy," said minister for music and the night-time economy, John Graham. "We need to change the rules in the planning and liquor laws to save the music and cultural venues

we have, and to build more.

"We need to change the rules around outdoor and street activation so that music, culture and entertainment can spill outdoors. We especially need to change the rules for sound and noise complaints that allow a single neighbour to make serial complaints to close a long-running venue they have just moved in next to. We are stopping the great New South Wales sport of single neighbour, serial complaints that close down venues." Hear, hear.

“We want to create a safe and diverse set of options for people when they go out, to go to a pub, to see a show, to get a late-night meal. We want to activate our streets – see people milling on pavements after an exhibition or show, or dancing in the streets at a festival.”

Being in the business of the war on the couch ourselves here at Time Out, we're totally here for this. Bring on the vibrancy.

