Every year, Sydneysiders flock to Sculpture by the Sea, but what about sculptures by the cemetery? If you’re more scared of fighting big crowds (like those that will be flocking to Bondi's coast) than the prospect of walking through a cemetery to discover a diverse range of unusual art pieces, we reckon you should check out Hidden at Rookwood Cemetery this spring.

Coming back for its 13th year (now that's spooky!), Hidden Rookwood Sculptures 2023 is a seriously unusual artistic affair that brings visitors an array of spine-tingling arty surprises inside one of the biggest cemeteries in the world, where over one million people have been laid to rest.

If you’re looking for Halloween activity in Sydney, we think you’ve found one.

In 2023, Hidden will be blending the myriad of rich, multicultural and diverse stories of those lying at rest in Rookwood with the creative expressions of a host of different artists. This year will see the introduction of the ‘Stonemasons and Schools’ category, which will see traditional hand carvings and stone work by school kids, teenagers and professional artists, all in one, big, haunting place.

If you visit, you can expect to do a lot of reflecting, strolling and awe-inspired gasping at a range of spectacular contemporary and traditional art forms, sculptures and carvings set against the calming backdrop of Rookwood Cemetery, with the work on show this year all curated by artist Dr Kath Fries.

Hidden is totally free to enter, and you can explore daily from sunrise to sunset from October 21 to November 19.

