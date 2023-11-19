Sydney
  • EN
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
  • English
Timeout

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search

Hidden

  • Art, Galleries
  • Rookwood Cemetery, Rookwood
  1. Purple and white flower sculptures in a cemetery
    Photograph: Crackpot Studios | HIDDEN Rookwood Sculptures
    PreviousNext
    /5
  2. A photo of a girl pictured with a Japanese banquet sculpture in a cemetery.
    Photograph: Kumiko Delaney | HIDDEN Rookwood Sculptures
    PreviousNext
    /5
  3. Adam Galea Hidden Rookwood NOBA
    Photograph: Supplied Artist: Adam Galea
    PreviousNext
    /5
  4. Rookwood Cemetary Canal 5 image courtesy Cavcon publicity 2014
    Photograph: Supplied
    PreviousNext
    /5
  5. Hidden Rookwood 2019 supplied
    Devine Panic (Emma Devine and Samantha Kirby), 'Beneath the Plume', 2019
    PreviousNext
    /5
Advertising

Time Out says

Wander through evocative sculptures in Australia's biggest cemetery this spooky season

Every year, Sydneysiders flock to Sculpture by the Sea, but what about sculptures by the cemetery? If you’re more scared of fighting big crowds (like those that will be flocking to Bondi's coast) than the prospect of walking through a cemetery to discover a diverse range of unusual art pieces, we reckon you should check out Hidden at Rookwood Cemetery this spring. 

Coming back for its 13th year (now that's spooky!), Hidden Rookwood Sculptures 2023 is a seriously unusual artistic affair that brings visitors an array of spine-tingling arty surprises inside one of the biggest cemeteries in the world, where over one million people have been laid to rest. 

If you’re looking for Halloween activity in Sydney, we think you’ve found one. 

In 2023, Hidden will be blending the myriad of rich, multicultural and diverse stories of those lying at rest in Rookwood with the creative expressions of a host of different artists. This year will see the introduction of the ‘Stonemasons and Schools’ category, which will see traditional hand carvings and stone work by school kids, teenagers and professional artists, all in one, big, haunting place. 

If you visit, you can expect to do a lot of reflecting, strolling and awe-inspired gasping at a range of spectacular contemporary and traditional art forms, sculptures and carvings set against the calming backdrop of Rookwood Cemetery, with the work on show this year all curated by artist Dr Kath Fries. 

Hidden is totally free to enter, and you can explore daily from sunrise to sunset from October 21 to November 19. 

Want more spooky Sydney things to do? 

Check out what's on for Halloween in Sydney

Sydney landmarks you didn't know used to be cemetries 

These are the 10 most haunted sites you can visit in Sydney

Maya Skidmore
Written by
Maya Skidmore

Details

Event website:
www.hiddeninrookwood.com.au/
Address:
Rookwood Cemetery
Hawthorne Ave
Rookwood
Sydney
2141
Price:
Free
Opening hours:
Daily sunrise to sunset

Dates and times

Show moreLoading animation
Advertising
You may also like
You may also like

Get us in your inbox

Loading animation
Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

Time Out

About us

Contact us

Time Out products

Site map
© 2023 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.