  1. Time Machine: Hiroshi Sugimoto – MCA Sydney
    Photograph: MCA/Zan Wimberley
  2. Time Machine: Hiroshi Sugimoto – MCA Sydney
    Photograph: MCA/Zan Wimberley
  3. Statue of Buddha
    Photograph: Hiroshi Sugimoto
  4. Princess Diana
    Photograph: Hiroshi Sugimoto
  5. Black and white theatre
    Photograph: Hiroshi Sugimoto
  • Art, Photography
  • Museum of Contemporary Art (MCA), The Rocks

Hiroshi Sugimoto: Time Machine

This Sydney-exclusive exhibition at the MCA explores over 50 years of images by famed photographer Hiroshi Sugimoto

Caitlyn Todoroski
Time Out says

For generations, humans have pondered the invention of a time machine. How would one make it? What it would uncover? And how would we use it? As it turns out, acclaimed photographer Hiroshi Sugimoto holds the answer in his hands. His time machine? The humble camera.

A brand new exhibition showcasing the work of the influential Japanese artist has just opened at the Museum of Contemporary Artbringing together close to 100 of Sugimoto's most important works, dating back to the 1970s and through to the present dayChronicling five decades of his practice, it's his largest exhibition to date – and it’s exclusive to Sydney. 

Sugimoto's work know no bounds, with subjects in Time Machine ranging from prominent figures like Princess Diana and religious icons like the Buddha, to architecture and the sublime of Earth’s oceans and natural phenomena. He studied in both Tokyo and New York, and now splits his time between the two culturally-rich cities. His ventures have also expanded well beyond the two cities he calls home, into Italy, the United Kingdom, Turkey, and the Arctic.

Sugimoto’s approach to photography has stretched and reshaped our ideas about how photographs record time, light and space. He finds joy in the art of traditional forms of photography dating back to the 19th century, and many of his pieces are shot on a large-format camera and developed with darkroom chemicals he’s mixed himself. 

You can see Hiroshi Sugimoto: Time Machine at the MCA, Circular Quay, until October 27. Entry to the museum is free, and you can purchase tickets for the exhibition here. Adult tickets are $28, concession tickets are $20, and ages 17 and under are free.

Details

Event website:
www.mca.com.au/exhibitions/hiroshi-sugimoto-time-machine/
Address
Museum of Contemporary Art (MCA)
140 George St
The Rocks
Sydney
2000
Price:
$20-$28
Opening hours:
Wed-Mon, 10am-5pm (Closed Tue)

Dates and times

