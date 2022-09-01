This new Art Bar is a gallery by day and a bar by night

Time Out says

If you like your cocktails with a side of culture, look no further. Michael Reid, renowned Aussie gallerist and art dealer, has just opened up a brand new art bar that is all about showcasing wild new art forms, locally-sourced cocktail concoctions and cutting-edge vibes. Saucy.

This moody new venue is all about transformation, with it existing as an exhibition room during the day, and then morphing (at dusk, no less) into a contemporary bar space for all those who like to get loose at night, with the Michael Reid Art Bar taking its base inspiration from the artistic underworld of Berlin, where day and night blend seamlessly through the melding forces of art, booze and good times.

Situated in the Star Sydney, this new space acts as a little spot of dramatic difference to the things you normally find at the casino, with the gallery bringing its visitors a flow of bougie canapes, including (but not limited to) a foie gras brûlé, as well as a series of locally-sourced cocktails and seltzers, including the likes of a double-barrelled negroni from Surry Hills distillery Four Pillars, and the ever-classic Archie Rose Espresso Martini.

With fresh exhibitions set to come through every four to six weeks, this architecturally designed space is made to showcase the work of international and local artists all through the day, and all through the night, with the gallery also available for private hire for those who like a lil’ hint of arty debauchery underpinning their functions.

Art Bar is open as a gallery Wednesday to Friday from 10am-6pm, and Saturday to Sunday from 11am-5pm, while moonlighting as bar from 5pm-8pm on Thursdays and Sundays, and from 5pm-10pm on Fridays and Saturdays. To visit you head to the Star and enter via Jones Bay Road.

To learn more about Sydney’s freshest Art Bar, and to check out what’s currently on, head over to their website.

