Subscribe
Search
Worldwide
  1. Gillian_Kayrooz_VAFE_Recipient_2024_ARTSPACE
    Photograph: Artspace/Anna Kucera | 2024 NSW Visual Arts Fellowship (Emerging) recipient, Gillian Kayrooz
    PreviousNext
    /8
  2. 2024 NSW Visual Arts Fellowship (Emerging) at Artspace
    Photograph: Alannah Le Cross | '2024 NSW Visual Arts Fellowship (Emerging)' launch night
    PreviousNext
    /8
  3. 2024 NSW Visual Arts Fellowship (Emerging) at Artspace
    Photograph: Alannah Le Cross | '2024 NSW Visual Arts Fellowship (Emerging)' launch night
    PreviousNext
    /8
  4. 2024 NSW Visual Arts Fellowship (Emerging) at Artspace
    Photograph: Alannah Le Cross | '2024 NSW Visual Arts Fellowship (Emerging)' launch night
    PreviousNext
    /8
  5. 2024 NSW Visual Arts Fellowship (Emerging) at Artspace
    Photograph: Artspace/Anna Kucera | Installation view of '2024 NSW Visual Arts Fellowship (Emerging)'
    PreviousNext
    /8
  6. 2024 NSW Visual Arts Fellowship (Emerging) at Artspace
    Photograph: Artspace/Anna Kucera | Installation view of '2024 NSW Visual Arts Fellowship (Emerging)'
    PreviousNext
    /8
  7. 2024 NSW Visual Arts Fellowship (Emerging) at Artspace
    Photograph: Artspace/Anna Kucera | Installation view of '2024 NSW Visual Arts Fellowship (Emerging)'
    PreviousNext
    /8
  8. 2024 NSW Visual Arts Fellowship (Emerging) at Artspace
    Photograph: Artspace/Anna Kucera | '2024 NSW Visual Arts Fellowship (Emerging)' launch night
    PreviousNext
    /8
  • Art, Galleries
  • Artspace, Woolloomooloo

NSW Visual Arts Fellowship (Emerging)

Check out the artists of tomorrow (today) with Artspace's annual round-up of emerging visual arts stars

Alannah Le Cross
Written by Alannah Le Cross
Advertising

Time Out says

Want to see something fresh? Six of the most exciting emerging visual artists in the country are currently exhibiting at Artspace in Woolloomooloo, and it won’t cost you anything to stroll on in and take a look. The long-running NSW Visual Arts Fellowship (Emerging) exhibition has earned a reputation as a highlight in the NSW visual arts calendar, showcasing the diverse and exciting talent of a new generation of artists, and helping to launch many careers.

Each year, Create NSW convenes a judging panel of esteemed colleagues to assess the highly competitive pool of applications, and select the exhibition finalists and the Fellowship recipient. Gillian Kayrooz, an artist hailing from Guildford in Western Sydney, has been announced as the Fellowship recipient for 2024, with the news being announced at the official exhibition launch event on Thursday, June 4. She will use the prestigious $30,000 Fellowship to undertake a self-directed program to develop her professional practice.

Gillian’s intimate three-channel film installation titled ‘Leave Your Shoes at the Door’ poignantly interweaves personal narratives, cultural traditions and local landscapes around Darug Country in Sydney’s outer west, where the artist grew up. Accompanied by an immersive stereo soundtrack, the 4-minute and 30-second video was filmed across three locations that have personal significance to Gillian, and interrupts the everyday ritual of leaving your shoes at the front door to share a message of gratitude. Do yourself a favour, and take the time to sit with this artwork and welcome in the gentle contemplation that it invites. 

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Artspace (@artspacesydney)

The fellowship panel had the following to say: “The panel were impressed with how Gillian’s considered practice is so rooted in her Western Sydney community and her personal experience. The activities proposed for her Fellowship program demonstrate the responsibility, respect and care that she brings to her artistic practice. The proposed Fellowship will be a significant step for her career and professional development.”

The artworks on display from the other fellowship finalists – Kalanjay Dhir, Remy FaintCharlotte Haywood, Kien Situ and Talia Smith – offer up an eclectic mash-up of forms and concepts to encounter. We’re big fans in particular of Kalanjay Dhir’s ‘Coming Down’ – a multi-pronged installation encompassing sculpture, collage, video and found objects that draws on popular culture, sci-fi and history to imagine near-future worlds to provide a “stocktake” of sorts of digital and physical avatars made over the past four years. 

While you’re visiting Artspace, make sure you also check out the smaller exhibition in the Ideas Platform space – to look each other in the eye is the seventh annual Parramatta Artists Studios (PAS) presentation at Artspace. Curated by Sarah Rose and featuring artists Owen Leong, Ali Tahayori and Jodie Whalen, this edition explores the compelling relationships between desire, intimacy, personal histories, and altered states of being.

Developed by Artspace, the 2024 NSW Visual Arts Fellowship (Emerging) exhibition was co-curated by Sarah RoseAlexie Glass-Kantor and Yuanyu Li. It is open now and showing until September 8, 2024.

Stay in the loop: sign up for our free Time Out Sydney newsletter for the best in arts and culture, food & drink inspo and activity ideas, straight to your inbox.

RECOMMENDED:

🏆 The first ever Time Out Sydney Arts & Culture Awards are here!

🎨 Explore the best exhibitions to see in Sydney right now.

🎭 Check out the best shows on Sydney's stages this month.

Details

Event website:
www.artspace.org.au/exhibitions/2024-nsw-visual-arts-fellowship-emerging
Address
Artspace
43–51 Cowper Wharf Rd
Woolloomooloo
Sydney
2011
Transport:
Nearby stations: St James, Kings Cross
Price:
Free entry
Opening hours:
Tue-Sun, 11am-5pm

Dates and times

Artspace 11:00 am
Free entry
Artspace 11:00 am
Free entry
Artspace 11:00 am
Free entry
Artspace 11:00 am
Free entry
Artspace 11:00 am
Free entry
Artspace 11:00 am
Free entry
Artspace 11:00 am
Free entry
Artspace 11:00 am
Free entry
Artspace 11:00 am
Free entry
Artspace 11:00 am
Free entry
Show moreLoading animation
Advertising
You may also like
You may also like
Back to Top

About us

Contact us

Time Out products

Site map
© 2024 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.