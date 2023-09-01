Time Out says

Duck down to Circular Quay to check out some seriously cool performance, musical and visual art – for free

For a limited time, some of Circular Quay’s most beloved landmarks will become a hub for some spectacular (and free) contemporary performances in a new series called Performances on the Quay. The line-up of musical and visual artists running from June to September are on thanks to a partnership between the Sydney Opera House and the Museum of Contemporary Art Australia (MCA). What a dream team.

The NSW Government has funded Performances on the Quay as part of their Culture Up Late Initiative, meaning you can spend your upcoming evenings revelling in high-quality talent without paying a single cent. The performance times vary, but they generally kick off from around 5pm.

While the term 'street performance' might bring busking to mind, this series is going to be next level. (Look, we’re not knocking buskers – some of the world’s best talents were discovered playing in the street.) But with Performances on the Quay, every part of the curated program offers commentary on topics that matter – performances cover everything from climate change to architecture and dance.

For instance, in a jab at the lack of action on climate change, performance artist Latai Taumoepeau will be shovelling melting ice on the Opera House Forecourt on Friday July 21; while participants in Destructive Steps: A Celebration of Australia's Street Dance Community competiton will be tearing it up to a whole lot of bass on September 1.

Lauren Brincat's live, roving sculpture that pulses with sound will return to the House. And for a performance that will capture the attention of both adults and kids, Jumaadi’s The Sea is Still a Mystery live show at the MCA incorporates Indonesian puppetry and Javanese storytelling and song.

Whether you’re just passing through, or coming to hang around, it’s likely you’ll be thinking about these performances long after you’ve left the Quay.

You can just drop in to most performances, but some artist talks require booking. The program runs from June 23 to September 1, and you can find the line-up over here.

