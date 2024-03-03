Sydney
  • EN
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
  • English
Timeout

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search

Tacita Dean

  • Art, Galleries
  • Museum of Contemporary Art (MCA), The Rocks
  1. Tacita Dean at the MCA
    Photograph: Supplied/MCA | Tacita Dean, 'The Wreck of Hope' 2022
    PreviousNext
    /3
  2. Tacita Dean at the MCA
    Photograph: Supplied/MCA | Tacita Dean, 'LA Magic Hour' 2021
    PreviousNext
    /3
  3. Tacita Dean, Museum of Contemporary Art Australia Images and Captions Tacita Dean, Paradise (still), 2021,
    Photograph: Supplied/MCA | Tacita Dean, 'Paradise' (still), 2021,
    PreviousNext
    /3
Buy ticket
Advertising

Time Out says

The MCA presents an expansive showcase of the influential artist’s work for the Sydney International Art Series

Regarded as one of the most admired living artists of today, Tacita Dean is best known for her work with analogue film, in which she draws connections between the past and the present, reflecting the materiality and history of filmmaking. This summer, the Museum of Contemporary Art is exhibiting the largest presentation of Tacita Dean’s work ever seen in the southern hemisphere, with many works being shown for the first time here in Australia.

The exhibition highlights works created by Dean in the last five years, including monumental chalkboard drawings, a sensuous photographic and print series, and immersive film installations – with some 3.5 hours of film displayed between various projects. 

Based in Berlin and Los Angeles, the British-European artist is renowned for her singular poetic vision and distinctive body of works encompassing film, photography and drawing, which she brings together as multi-sensorial installations. 

Flowing through the MCA’s expansive Level 3 Gallery, the Tacita Dean exhibition has a more understated feel compared to the museum’s previous summer blockbusters, and indeed the other two Sydney International Art Series shows at the Art Gallery of NSW (which showcase the work of Vasily Kandinsky and Louise Bourgeois).

Dean’s works are distinguished by a meticulous attention to detail that encourages slow and careful observation of the surrounding world. As you wander through the exhibition, bright hallways lined with soft prints of cloud formations give way to dark nooks where experimental films are playing. The mechanical hum of film projectors underscores the experience. The central room is overlooked by two gigantic blackboard drawings, including the newly completed ‘The Wreck of Hope (2022)’, depicting a melting ice-cap disappearing into the darkness of an abyss. (Don’t lean in too close to these fragile chalk works, lest you hear the bellow of the alarm of the “tsk tsk” of a gallery attendant.)

Another recent work comes from Dean’s ongoing acclaimed series of film portraits, ‘One Hundred and Fifty Years of Painting (2021)’ – a filmed conversation between the painters Luchita Hurtado and Julie Mehretu. Realising that the two artists, who share a birthday fifty years apart, would collectively turn 100 and 50-years-old in 2020, Dean filmed them in conversation in Hurtado’s apartment in Santa Monica in the first days of 2020.

The exhibition also includes multi-media works from the artist’s designs for the ballet The Dante Project (2021), a collaboration with choreographer Wayne McGregor and composer Thomas Adès for The Royal Ballet; and ‘Geography Biography (2023)’ a monumental film installation commissioned by the Pinault Collection for the Bourse de Commerce, Paris.

Tacita Dean opens at the Museum of Contemporary Art Australia from December 8, 2023, through to March 3, 2024. Tickets are $35, or $18 for concessions. You can save by purchasing an Art Pass for all three exhibitions in the Sydney International Art Series. Find out more and buy tickets here.

Recommended: 

The best art to see in Sydney this month

The Powerhouse Museum will soon close for three years

Darling Harbour is getting a massive glow-up

Alannah Le Cross
Written by
Alannah Le Cross

Details

Event website:
www.mca.com.au/exhibitions/tacita-dean/
Address:
Museum of Contemporary Art (MCA)
140 George St
The Rocks
Sydney
2000
Price:
$18-$35
Opening hours:
Wed-Mon 10am-5pm (open til 9pm on Fri)

Dates and times

Buy
Show moreLoading animation
Advertising
You may also like
You may also like

Get us in your inbox

Loading animation
Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

Time Out

About us

Contact us

Time Out products

Site map
© 2023 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.