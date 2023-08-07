Time Out says

The Art Gallery of NSW will show the largest exhibition ever seen in Australia from the influential abstract painter

This summer, the Art Gallery of New South Wales will present a major exhibition exploring the work of one of the most influential and best-loved European modernists, Vasily Kandinsky (1866-1944), as part of the Sydney International Art Series.

Kandinsky is credited as a pioneer of western abstract painting, and this exhibition will feature some of the artist’s most admired paintings, usually a highlight of the display at the Guggenheim Museum in New York City.

The largest exhibition of the artist’s work ever to be seen in Australia, Kandinsky features more than 50 works. The exhibition traces the full breadth of the artist’s extraordinary life, from his creative beginnings in Munich, to his return to his birthplace of Moscow with the outbreak of World War I, followed by the interwar years spent in Germany where he was an instructor at the Bauhaus, and his final experimental chapter in Paris.

The vivid, expressive nature of Kadinsky’s paintings was influenced by the way the artist could reportedly “hear colours” and “see sounds”. This is an expression of synesthesia, a rare neurological condition Kandinsky was known to have, which causes the stimulation of one sensory pathway to trigger an involuntary experience in another. (Colour us fascinated!)

Exhibition highlights include his early career masterpiece ‘Blue Mountain’ (1908-09); ‘Painting with white border’ (1913), evocative of his beloved Moscow; the buoyant ‘Dominant Curve’ (1936); and ‘Composition 8’ (1923), which Kandinsky regarded as the high point of his post-war achievement. Most of the works in this exhibition have never been seen in Australia before, making this a once in a lifetime experience – and it’s exclusive to Sydney.

The exhibition also includes music programming that explores the crucial relationship Kandinsky had with music. Within the exhibition space there is also a specially commissioned artist project by Desmond Lazaro that draws inspiration from the ideas that influenced Kandinsky, and will form an immersive and wondrous experience for all ages.

In conjunction with Kandinsky, an adjunct exhibition of ‘spirit drawings’ created by British medium Georgiana Houghton in the 1860s and ’70s will also be on display. Invisible Friends will bring together some of Houghton’s unknown and rarely seen works in Sydney for the first time, and will highlight the significant role spiritualism played for artists in early modernism.

Kandinsky is curated for Sydney by Megan Fontanella, curator of modern art and provenance at the Guggenheim Museum, with Jackie Dunn, senior curator of exhibitions at the Art Gallery of New South Wales.

Kandinsky is showing at the Art Gallery of New South Wales from November 4, 2023, to March 10, 2024. Tickets are on sale from September 6, alongside tickets for the Art Gallery’s concurrent 2023-24 Sydney International Art Series exhibition Louise Bourgeois: Has the Day Invaded the Night or Has the Night Invaded the Day? (November 25 – April 28). A discounted Gallery Pass for both exhibitions will be available, as well as an Art Pass which will provide access to the Museum of Contemporary Art Australia’s Sydney International Art Series exhibition Tacita Dean.