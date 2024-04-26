Sydney
Timeout

The Art of Banksy: Without Limits

  • Art, Street art
  • Sydney Town Hall, Sydney
  1. Banksy heart girl painting
    Photograph: Supplied/'The Art of Banksy: Without Limits'
  2. A mirror room
    Photograph: Supplied/'The Art of Banksy: Without Limits'
  3. The Art of Banksy: Without Limits
    Photograph: Supplied/'The Art of Banksy: Without Limits'
  4. Banksy wall art
    Photograph: Supplied/'The Art of Banksy: Without Limits'
  5. A white sculpture in a purple-lit gallery space filled with Banksy artworks.
    Photograph: Supplied/Fever
  6. A Banksy mural featuring a red-cloaked figure on a horse in a gallery space.
    Photograph: Supplied/Fever
  7. Man spray painting a t-shirt
    Photograph: Supplied/'The Art of Banksy: Without Limits'
Time Out says

Tickets have just been released for this major Banksy exhibition, which will be on show in Sydney Town Hall from January 24

Sydney’s summer of blockbuster exhibitions is about to get a whole lot bigger from January 24, when the highly-anticipated Banksy exhibition will open in Sydney Town Hall. The Art of Banksy: Without Limits has already wowed more than 100,000 people across the nation, with its impressive collection of works by the famously anonymous king/queen of street art.

We're the third lucky Australian city to host this mammoth exhibition, which arrives fresh off the back of successful runs in Brisbane and Adelaide. Before landing Down Under, it toured across Europe, the Middle East, Asia and the United States, where it attracted more than 1.6 million visitors. 

The Art of Banksy: Without Limits Sydney edition will feature more than 150 of the artist’s works, including certified originals – like ‘Flower Thrower’, ‘Rude Copper’ and, of course, ‘Girl with Balloon’. Visitors – along with murals, sculptures, photos and mapping shows (in plain speak: images or animations projected onto irregularly shaped surfaces). 

The exhibition is famed for creating several custom-built experiential installations that fit the venue of each location and in Sydney, visitors can explore an ‘Infinity Room’ of mirrors, a simulation of ‘Dismaland Bemusement Park’ (for those who’ve never heard of it, it’s a dark and twisted theme park that was created by Banksy in 2015), and a ‘Murals’ room that houses seven new murals Banksy created in war-torn Ukraine.

There’s even a space dedicated to former the MV Louise Michel, the high-speed Banksy-funded boat that the artist financially keeps afloat in the Mediterranean Sea to rescue refugees (which you have to admit is pretty damn commendable, no matter how you feel about their artwork). Here, you’ll have the chance to join the spirit of Banksy’s activism and spray paint your very own T-shirt by donation. 

Tickets are available to purchase now, with sessions running daily from January 24 until April 26. You can find out more here.

Melissa Woodley
Written by
Melissa Woodley

Details

Event website:
artofbanksyau.com/sydney/
Address:
Sydney Town Hall
483 George St
Sydney
2000
Cross street:
Druitt St
Transport:
Nearby stations: Town Hall Station (City Rail)
Price:
From $41
Opening hours:
Mon-Wed 9am-6pm; Thur 9am-8pm; Fri-Sat 9am-6pm; Sun 10am-4pm

Dates and times

