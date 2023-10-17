Halloscream at Luna Park Sydney

With hair-raising rides and thrilling sideshow attractions, Luna Park Sydney has long been in the business of frightening people. But this Halloween, the scream-o-metre is being dialled up to 100 as Halloscream returns with a 150-metre Halloween maze, terrifying attractions, special performers, and an all-new pop-up bar.

You can experience the thrill over five horrific nights (if you dare!) from October 27-31, with the park extending its hours from 6-10pm. On top of unlimited rides, you’ll want to hit up the longest Halloween maze in Sydney, Dollhouse of Shadows, which stretches 150-metres across a secret location never before visited by guests.

Luna Park’s heritage-listed Coney Island has also been given a terrifying facelift and is now the House of Horrors. Oh, and be careful not to let your guard down because spooky circus performers will be running loose in the park including a sword swallower, fire twirler and 11-time Guinness World Record holder strongman.

General admission tickets are $100 and include unlimited rides and guaranteed fear. There’s also the Halloscream Loot package for $135 including a photo pass to capture candid moments on your favourite ride, a sideshow games voucher, a drink token and more. PS: Costumes and creepy garb are highly encouraged.