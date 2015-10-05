Luna Park Sydney

Sydney
Even if you're not into the rides, the location and history still make this famous grinner a winner

Over 80 years since its famous smile first lit up the Harbour, Luna Park is Sydney's favourite vintage attraction. Martin Sharp's iconic clown face at the entrance, the rickety wooden rides, and vaudeville decor gives the park a strong sense of nostalgia.

It has the twofold attraction of being an enclosed space where you can let your progeny run rampant safely, plus some of the most beautiful views of the harbour you will ever come across. If you are not a fan of spinning rides we recommend you get a single ride pass and use it on the Ferris Wheel, where the bobbing lights of the city and the fresh sea air makes for quite a romantic jaunt. Otherwise, load up on sugar and fried foods and see how many times you can go in the Rotor before you throw up on your shoes.

An unlimited ride pass for people over 130cm tall will cost you a maximum $52 and it gets cheaper depending on time and restrictions and whether or not you are chaperoning a much smaller human. 

Luna Park is a great option if you have a variety of ages and tastes to cater for. If a great night out means going on every ride four times and screaming yourself hoarse then you are in for a win. If your tastes are more modest and you just want to soak up the history of a classic amusement park, you can do that too.

Luna Park's prices are seasonal and their opening hours change according to peak seasons and school holidays, so it's worth checking their website before you plan your trip. They also close some rides in wet weather for safety reasons, so call ahead to make sure your favourite is open.

Details

Address:
1 Olympic Drive
Milsons Point
Sydney
2061
Contact:
View Website
02 9922 6644
Price:
Up to $45
Opening hours:
During school term: Fri 11am-11pm; Sat 10am-11pm; Sun 10am-6pm; Mon 11am-4pm
