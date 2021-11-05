The largest Christmas lights display in the Southern Hemisphere is right on Sydney's doorstep

When it comes to over-the-top displays of Chrissy lights, the Hunter Valley Gardens really takes the pudding. Every year, the well-manicured greenery of these parklands is bejewelled with some three million glittering lights. This year is no exception – the trials and tribulations of 2021 could not stop this spectacular from twinkling to life.

You’d have to be a real grinch not to be charmed by the Southern Hemisphere's largest light show. And this year, the festivities will welcome several new additions, including a giant illuminated fairy, twinkling mega trees with a dynamic light show set to music, a giant bauble tree and Santa’s Cave, complete with Santa himself, his elves and a photographer to capture those Yuletide shots, available until Christmas Eve. There will also be a breathtaking fireworks display that will light up the sky on New Year’s Eve at 9pm.

All the fan favourites from previous years will be at the Gardens too, spread over 14 hectares of interactive displays. Dream no longer of a white Christmas, with a snowy display filled with arctic animals and frost-capped trees, have a cheeky kiss under the mistletoe at the romantic Lovers' Corner, and talk everyone’s ears off about your gap year in Europe (or the places you dream of ticking off your bucket list) at the Around the World display.

While they're certainly the main event, there’s more than just lights on offer. There are also rides for the little ones, including the Ferris wheel, teacups a Venetian carousel and a 35-meter super slide; roving live entertainers including festival carollers; and food and drink stalls to round out your outing. Start a new tradition with hot chocolate and churros, or feast on loaded fries, dumplings, spuds, pizza, burritos, burgers, hotdogs, crepes, pancakes, doughnuts, gelato and more.

The Christmas Lights Spectacular is open every evening from 5.30–10.30pm (excluding Christmas Day). This year, there will also be combination day-night tickets will be available, allowing guests to experience the best of both worlds with the entire Garden being open to explore during the day followed by the excitement of Christmas Lights Spectacular at night. A Covid-safe plan is in effect and all safety guidelines are rigorously adhered to, so gather up the family, the friends or someone special and set off on the two-hour-ish drive into wine country.

The lights start sparkling from November 5 until January 6, 2022. Adult night tickets are $32 – book here.