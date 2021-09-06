A beginners' guide to wine, part three: how to order wine in a restaurant

Ordering wine at a restaurant can be a very straightforward task. You pick a bottle, ask your waiter for it, then drink it. Simple. But read between the lines and there is a whole world of politics and etiquette at play here, if you're paying attention.

Every waiter around the globe has had to deal with a nightmare customer at one point or another. Whether that customer just had a fight with their partner, is trying to impress their boss, or is a dick to servers (red flag, run away), more often than not it is simply ignorance that causes tension. If you know a few tips for ordering wine for your table then you will ensure you have a great experience and there won't be waiters venting to their co-workers about you over the pass.

Set a budget

We’ve said it before and we’ll say it again; set yourself a budget and stick to it. Many restaurants will have a sample wine list available on their website if you need to get a ballpark figure of what you can expect to pay, but a good wine list should be structured to suit a variety of budgets. It should also be made clear that the most expensive wine isn’t always the best, and the same can be said for the cheapest. Though do bear in mind that if you’re ordering by the glass, for most restaurants a glass retail will cover the bottle wholesale; in other words, $12 house wine comes from a $12 bottle of wine. Combine that with the fact that wines by the glass could stay open for up to three days, and you can make a judgement call on the quality of that drop.

Ask questions

The beauty of working in a good restaurant is that you receive high quality, ongoing training to keep up to date with new wines, and as refreshers for mainstays on the list. As a result of this training, customers should take advantage of that knowledge. Talk to your waiter about what you’re after, what will pair well with the food you’ve chosen (pro tip: select your food before you select your wine) and what will be a good fit for everyone at your table. By asking questions, broad or specific, your waiter will be able to narrow down what is best for you and everyone will have a nice time.

Allocate the 'Big Dog'

In every group, there should be an allocated Big Dog. That is to say, the person who is doing the ordering. The BD has two roles; the first is to first check with everyone at the table what they like to drink and make sure the whole party’s needs are considered. This should cover if they prefer red, white, a bottle or by the glass. The BD’s next job is to be the direct point of contact with the waitstaff. There are few bigger landmines in a dining experience than 10 people yelling a drink order at you at the same time and yes, you can have more bread. Wine etiquette means that whoever ordered the wine will be the one to sample it and give it the thumbs up or down. Which brings us to our next point.

Sample the wine

The important thing to note when you’re sampling the wine isn’t whether you like it or not, but to confirm it isn’t faulty. If you have asked your waiter for recommendations based on what you’ve told them you want, the reality that can be a hard pill for some to swallow is that once that bottle is open, you’re buying it. Smelling the splash in your glass and tasting it is to see if the wine has been heat affected or if it’s corked. While some places will of course bite the bullet and just get you another, different wine if you really don’t like the one you selected, it’s generally poor form and costs the restaurant money. This is why it is so important to communicate with your waiter or the sommelier to ensure you’ve got the best possible wine for you.

Don't be a dick

This is a rule that should be applied to all facets of life. If you're making someone feel uncomfortable simply to put yourself at ease or feel like a big man, that is called being a dick. This unfortunately happens a lot in restaurants. The staff are there to serve you. They are not your servants. They are people who are highly trained, in a high-pressure job with low control of their environment. There are genuine time constraints and expectations, but every moment is different so they are adaptable, quick thinking, under physical pressure and doing it all with a smile. Don't transfer your day's frustrations to them. If you're going to be rude, buy a bottle of wine for the road and go home. Or better yet, get some booze delivered.

