You’ve probably heard the words ‘natural’, ‘minimal intervention’ and ‘organic’ thrown around a lot in recent years in regards to wine. Which is unsurprising, given that the city has been wrapped up in a love affair with these unconventional drops for the better part of a decade.
Natty wines have entered the mainstream of inner-city drinkers, with entire wine lists and bottle shops dedicated to the funky stuff. Though to many, this is still a whole new world that can seem intimidating and cliquey and leave the uninitiated wondering if it’s worth the hype. To the uninitiated, natural wines (if that name is even useful anymore) can be a little intimidating, so we’ve written a quick beginners' guide to what it’s all about.
Natural
‘Natural wine’ doesn’t really mean anything on its own. There’s no universal definition of what it takes for a wine to be natural, though there are certain characteristics and typical traits that will help give you an idea. Natty wines, as a rule, have nothing added and nothing taken away. That is to say, grapes are grown without chemical pesticides, the juice is then pressed and waits in its tank for yeast in the atmosphere to inoculate said juice and fermentation to spontaneously occur. Once the winemaker deems the juice to have transformed into wine, they will bottle it without filtering or fining it, nor will they add preservatives or sulphites. You following?
Sulphites
Sulphites are a preservative that are added in large quantities to commercially made wine to make it more stable, meaning it can travel safely around the globe in unpredictable temperatures and remain largely unaffected. It also means that the wines don't tend to suffer from 'bottle shock', or the settling period between a wine leaving the vat or tank and entering its bottle. Sulphites can also be a massive trigger for people who have asthma and are anecdotally the cause of the intense hangovers you may experience after a night of drinking. These are part of the 'nothing added' ethos of natural wine making.
Organic
Getting an organic certification in Australia can prove an absolute pain in the gut for grape growers and winemakers. If a viticulturist (the fancy name for a grape grower) has a neighbour who sprays their crops with pesticides, the powers that be can deny certification to the hippie who wouldn’t harm a fly on his vineyard. Likewise, if the property used to spray chemical pesticides, it can take years for that vineyard to become eligible for an organic certification. Practice aside, it’s also very expensive to obtain and then keep an organic certification which can add up to thousands of dollars a year. Many natural winemakers simply don’t bother with the label and let the wine speak for itself.
Minimal Intervention
This is a term that on the surface sounds a little bit fancy and a little bit technical, but really it just does what it says on the box. Minimal intervention is essentially “hands off” winemaking and is often used interchangeably with ‘natural’ winemaking. Wines that are made using minimal intervention practices are often a little bit cloudy and can have a great deal of body and texture. This usually comes from being left on ‘lees’ (the dead yeast that mainly settles to the bottom of a wine tank and can sometimes be seen as the brown silt in a bottle of natty wine that’s been sitting a while) which adds a slightly bready aroma. These wines are often bottled using gravity rather than pumps which can damage the wine if it hasn’t had any preservatives added.
Biodynamic
Ok this is where things can get a little bit fruity. Biodynamic winemakers view the vineyard as one organic unit and forbid the use of chemical pesticides and fertilizers, which all sounds fairly normal so far. Biodynamics also abides by certain cosmic events, such as harvesting on the full moon and approaching the vineyard or farm differently on different days, depending on whether it is a root day, flower day, fruit day or leaf day. Each of these days has certain tasks associated with it that are reflective of Earth’s four classical elements (according to their practice). Fruit days are meant for harvesting, leaf days for watering, root days for pruning. On flower days, the vineyard is left alone. Oh and there’s usually a cow’s horn packed with manure buried in the corners of the vineyard, the contents of which are scattered throughout the vines after a winter underground. This may all sound a little “far out, man” but while further studies are needed, there is evidence that biodynamic farms have healthier and more plentiful crops and have a positive impact on the environment.
Orange
Orange wine was the wine d’jour of natural wine drinkers a few years ago and for good reason. It’s delicious. But what is it? Well, first off, let’s talk about what it’s not. Seeing as Orange in regional NSW is a registered geographical indication (GI) much like Champagne in France, we’re not supposed to call orange coloured wines ‘Orange,’ unless the orange wine comes from Orange, make sense? As such, you’ll often see them on wine lists as amber wines or skin contact wines. Orange wines are created through oxidation from white grape skins that are left in with the pressed juice over a matter of days, weeks or even months. Imagine how when you leave grapes on the bench in summer and they go a little bit brown, it's basically that. This technique provides the wine with more body and tannin and, of course, colour.
Carbonic Maceration
Carbonic maceration is a method of fermentation to kick start the winemaking process. Most wine is fermented via the introduction of yeast which eat the sugars and produce alcohol and cO2. Carbonic maceration is a slightly gentler way of treating grapes in order to create alcohol – basically whole bunches of intact grapes are tented in a sealed environment where pure carbon dioxide is introduced. This oxygen-free environment causes the grapes to ferment while they're still inside their skins by using the available CO2 to break down sugars and malic acid (one of the main acids in grapes), which produces alcohol along with a range of compounds that affect the wine’s final flavour. After about two days in this carbon dioxide-rich environment, the grapes explode and their juice is released. This tends to affect the texture of the wine and they will often have a very slight effervescence which releases as the open wine bottle breathes.
Pét Nat
Speaking of fizzy bubbles, this leads us to pét nats or 'pétillant naturel'. Pét nats reflect the oldest way of making sparkling wines, so they're kind of the grand-daddy of Champagnes. This winemaking technique involves bottling wine that is still fermenting to trap carbon dioxide gas in the bottle, creating a gentle carbonation. These wines can vary wildly between gentle fizz to full on explosions which is part of the fun. Pro-tip: have the glasses ready when you open your pét nat, just in case.
