Time Out says

Things are moving down at Circular Quay (and we’re not talking about the ferries), with the opening of Bar 1880 in the historic Bulletin Place building

There’s a lot of history in the walls of 10 Bulletin Place, Sydney. Most recently, the building was home to the award-winning trailblazing bar of the same name, Bulletin Place. Before that, it was the publishing house of one of the country’s longest-running magazines, Bulletin Magazine, which was published from 1880 all the way through to 2008. Now, 10 Bulletin Place is in its next chapter, with the opening of Bar 1880 – a speakeasy-type bar that pays homage to its history and exudes character and charm in spades.

Bar 1880 has two levels: downstairs, you’ll find the ‘Headline Bar’ with alfresco laneway seating, and upstairs is the ‘Press Room’. It’s by entrepreneur Harry Morton, with Didier Nahum and award-winning bartender Alex Raclet overseeing the bar and management.

“I have always sought out unassuming hidden bars across the world, from dark basements to stepping behind mirrors. With 1880, I was inspired by the iconic history of the building and ‘rescuing’ some lesser known cocktails for people to rediscover,” says Morton.

Some of those ‘forgotten’ cocktails are the Suffering Bastard, with François Voyer VS cognac, Hickson dry gin, lime cordial, ginger beer, and bitters; and the Old Pal, with Gospel rye whisky, Dolin sweet vermouth and Campari. There's also a selection of innovative cocktails in which every ingredient is house-made – like the Lock Me Up, an old-fashioned style cocktail with sous vide banana, white cacao butter washed cognac, chestnut and fino sherry. Of course, there are also wines, beers and spirits, and more than 25 gins (so Martini lovers, this place is for you).

As far as snacks go, you'll get all the usual tasty suspects (olives, mixed nuts, bread), as well as more substantial plates: a charcuterie board; a cheese board with goat’s cheese, triple brie, and aged comté served with crackers, honey and quince paste; and a selection of Italian canned sardines.

Will Bar 1880 do its predecessors proud? Well, they sure are big shoes to fill. But, there’s only one way to find out. We’ll have one Dirty Martini, please.

RECOMMENDED: