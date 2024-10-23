✍️ Time Out Sydney never writes starred restaurant and bar reviews from hosted experiences – Time Out covers restaurant and bar bills, and anonymously reviews, so that readers can trust our critique. Find out more, here.

Some of the most fun to be had in Byron isn’t on Main Beach. Sure, the crystal-blue waves are great – and it’s intoxicating to bask in the golden sunshine, knocking back a chilled Stone & Wood at the Beach Hotel (maybe I could move to Byron?!). But forget all that and head in the opposite direction from the beach (yes, really) to 139 Jonson Street, past a dramatic velvet curtain, and into Bar Heather.

This Euro-style wine bar and restaurant is run by co-owners James Audas and Tom Sheer, who have a knack for all things low-fi vino. The wine list is excellent, filled with their favourite drops from Australia and Europe, broken up by region and with a focus on natural vino. Their Aussie riff on a Euro Spritz is also spot on – light, laced with herbal notes and not too sweet.

But it’s the food that will really make your ears perk up.

A crisp rectangle potato chip arrives looking like a magic carpet, topped with buttery Manchego cheese, soft raw shiitake mushrooms, and a dusting of earthy mushroom powder (and no, not that kind – get your head outta the gutter). Crunchy, bronzed prawn and bug toast gets a funky kick from a creamy, prawn-oil-spiked Marie Rose sauce.

Garlicky pork sausages, encased in betel leaves, are paired with zippy pickles, fresh lettuce and mint, and a seriously good charred pineapple salsa that tastes like holidays. Driven by head chef Ollie Wong, it’s clever and exciting food, backed by big flavours and textures – the kind of dishes that’ll make you want to order seconds.

Inside, the space is smart and cosy, with big moon lights, herringbone flooring, rows of wine bottles and bold art that you might see in your trendy friend’s flat. At the centre is a beautiful wood-panelled horseshoe bar that anchors the room. Tonight, the room is pumping – not a free seat in the house – and service is personable.

Everyone’s been talking about (Bar) Heather – and for good reason. It’s time you came and saw what all the fuss is about. The waves can wait.

