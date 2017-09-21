This spunky bar-almost-restaurant is the pot of gold at the end of the colourful rainbow that is Redfern Street

We all loved Anne Cooper and George Woodyard’s first two ventures – Morris in Paddo and Scout’s Honour – and we’re full ready to fall just as hard for Bart Jr. The glossy corner bar is their first foray into snacks with added booze, with some help from co-owners Amanda Baxter and Matthew Turk, and some Redfern locals (including a dubious ginger cat, which the bar is named after).

Their daytime dining experience echo in a space that’s brighter than your average bar (maybe too well lit for a first date). The interior might be a wash of gold-hued minimalism – big globe lights illuminate long communal tall tables; an acrylic letter sign reads ‘Let’s get married already’ amen to that) and a gold plated bar running right down the middle, but it’s the the staff and cocktails that are the sparkle on this Redfern gem.

The cocktail list is a snappy, sweet and sassy collection of seven tipples. The Sour Elyse is like a Shania Twain song in cocktail form. Passoa passionfruit liqueur is shaken with a housemade blush pink rhubarb syrup and egg white, resulting in a not-too-sweet, easy drinker, that does impress us very much. It’ll hit the spot if you’re an Amaretto Sour fan, sans the saccharine almond flavour. The Maple Sour is a Canadian-accented whisky sour, with Armargnac, whiskey, smoky bourbon, egg white, lemon, and maple syrup sweetening things up in place of sugar syrup. It’s the smoky, older, wiser brother to Elyse.

Beers lean locally with the Batch and Grifter brews (including Grifter’s Pale ale and a Watermelon pilsner). The two taps (like the cocktail menu) change regularly to showcase local Sydney brewers. And wine-wise it’s hard to step wrong with this short and sharp Australian-only list. Order a bottle of Nagambie Lakes vineyard’s Moon chardy, which shines with lingering herbal notes and a little citrus kick.

Hommus is the king of dips, and Bart Jr are doing a very good one, with rich smoky adobo chilli oil in the mix to add a well-rounded fiery hum to a whip of chickpeas gently sweetened by roasted carrot and topped with crunchy peanuts. The end result is almost like satay. Swipe it up with charred flat bread or keep things fresh with slices of cucumber in place of crackers. Other simple dishes like toasted sourdough, keeps good company with a generous puck of fermented chilli butter; or you may get to order up a a milky stracciatella, which comes topped creamy roasted pumpkin and spiked with coffee moonlighting as a seasoning.

If you’re visiting on a Sunday, you’ll find one-off slow-cooked specials coming out of the kitchen. On our visit Sim’s drunken chicken is an order of a light soy soupy broth seasoned with ginger, star anise and shreds of falling apart chicken. If you’re feeling snackish after the kitchen’s closed they will pump out a toasted sandwich, speared with a pickle and served with a side of potato crisps and backed by a soundtrack of Janet Jackson, Drake and Ashanti. The lesson here is it’s a damn good time anytime you visit.

On the service front, Bart Jr has some of the friendliest we’ve experienced in a while, and while this is pitch perfect for a bar built on neighbourhood vibes, keep in mind this is not a high volume, fast-paced cocktail bar. There’s no table service so it’s a head up to the bar and have a chat situation and the result is that things can get a little slow – you may need to jump up to grab your own cutlery. But what it lacks in speed it makes up for with bright lights, good times and a game changing hommus.