The Collaroy
Photograph: Supplied

The best waterfront bars in Sydney

From the golden sands of Bondi to our glorious harbour, here are some of the best spots for a beverage by the big blue

By Emily Lloyd-Tait and Matty Hirsch
Sydney commands the highest prices for waterfront properties in the world. Luckily, for those of us who will never scale the Everest heights of this city's lucrative (read: ludricrous) real estate ladder, there are plenty of bars to drown our sorrows. Plenty of very good bars, in fact, many of which are by the sea. We are blessed with quite the coastline, and these are our favourite places to while away the hours and watch the tides roll away over a few drinks.

For more outdoor drinking, we've rounded up the best rooftop bars in Sydney, as well as the best beer gardens. And if you're after the best of the best full stop, have a look at our list of the 50 best bars in Sydney.

The best Sydney bars by the water

Outside At Bondi Icebergs Dining
Photograph: Anna Kucera

1. Icebergs Dining Room and Bar

Restaurants Bondi Beach

Certain things that never get old at Icebergs – the head-turning view, the crisp polenta chips with sour cream, the signature No. 8 cocktail – and that is exactly why we keep coming back to this Bondi mainstay.

Outside deck at Watsons Bay Hotel
Photograph: Supplied

2. Watsons Bay Boutique Hotel

Bars Pubs Watsons Bay

If there were a Sydney pub beauty pageant, the Watsons Bay Boutique Hotel would definitely be through to the final. The hotel sits right against the water's edge so there's nothing between you and panoramic views of the harbour and city skyline except a row of neat dinghies and the odd potted palm.

People sitting outside drinking at Smoke Bar Barangaroo
Photograph: Anna Kucera

3. Smoke

Bars Cocktail bars Barangaroo

Until Smoke came along, there was a missing piece to the premium-cocktail-bar-by-the-water puzzle. Up here, on the third level of Barangaroo House, snazzy seasonal cocktails come with a side of sweeping panoramas of Darling Harbour and the skyline. The surroundings – all leather, timber, shiny tiles and soft velvet – are equally classy.

Patrons at The Newport Arms
Photograph: Anna Kucera

4. The Newport

Bars Pubs Newport

This longstanding Northern Beaches pub is home to the biggest waterfront beer garden in the country. Merivale's put the magic touch on it, styling the deck with mismatched picnic tables and pale pink striped umbrellas. Don your finest linens and know that you'll fight for a table on weekends. Once you snag one, do do as the rest of the beautiful people do: grab a large glass of crisp, dry French rosé and smile for the selfie.

Two drinks with the beach in the background
Photograph: Anna Kucera

5. Coogee Pavilion

Bars Coogee

Note: Coogee Pavilion has not yet announced when it will reopen. 

Escape the mayhem of the florist-gelateria-pizzeria-oyster bar-café-restaurant-play area on the ground floor and head up to the roof, where a chic conservatory vibe, four bars and a menu of the Middle East's greatest hits await.

A couple drinking wine at Opera Bar
Photograph: Anna Kucera

6. Opera Bar

Bars Sydney

Note: Opera Bar opens again from September 10.

In any other city, this would be a classic overcharge and under-deliver tourist trap. Thankfully Opera Bar doesn’t take advantage of its location – it celebrates it, and that’s worth raising a glass to. Make it a dozen oysters and a Bloody Mary please, bartender.

The Collaroy
Photograph: Supplied

8. The Collaroy

Bars Pubs Collaroy

If Coogee Pavilion and the Newport aren't enough to convince you that Merivale knows what to do when it comes to waterfront spots to get watered and fed, then maybe the Collaroy will. Kids are welcome, eats are all-day and the bar rages on till 3am on weekends.

Rooftop at Woolwich Pier Hotel
Photograph: Anna Kucera

9. Woolwich Pier Hotel

Bars Woolwich

This Lower North Shore stalwart had a three-month freshen up in 2018, and with it came metres of marble and velvet as well as a fany menu overhaul. Don't fret – the epic Sunday roast and the wraparound balcony remain.

Clovelly Bowling and Recreation Club

10. Clovelly Bowling and Recreation Club

Things to do Clovelly

This beautiful, old bowling club is set right on top of the cliffs at Clovelly, affording players some of the best views in the city. Drop in for an afternoon game, or maybe just a sneaky schooner of something cold and local.

Hotel Steyne Manly
Photograph: Stefanie Zingsheim

11. The Hotel Steyne

Bars Manly

Say what you will about the Steyne, but it's a classic Aussie pub that gets the job done, it's been around since 1859, and if we were betting types, we'd venture to say it's not going anywhere.

Cruise Bar

12. Cruise Bar

Bars The Rocks

This famous harbourside bar has had a garden-party overhaul with an emphasis on natural fibres and the result is very Montauk-chic. It might not be a regular haunt, but if you've got visitors who want to see Sydney at her best, a striped deckchair out in the sun is one of the best places to plant them.

Manly Wharf Hotel

13. Manly Wharf Hotel

Bars Manly

Locals call it the Wharf Bar, because it is exactly that. There's no science behind the popularity of the the Manly Wharf Hotel: this is about as 'seaside' as it gets for a few cold ones (and a perfect excuse to sneak one in pre- or post-ferry ride).

Person pouring glass of wine at Bennelong
Photograph: Anna Kucera

14. Bennelong

Restaurants Sydney

Note: Bennelong has not yet announced when it will reopen.

Think of the bar at Bennelong as a pre- or post-gig cost-cutting exercise. You're not downstairs in the restaurant having a three-course dinner for $150, but you're still privileged enough to be inside one of the sails of the Sydney Opera House, having a drink and knowing that snacks from one of the country's best chefs are only an order away.

15. Henry Deane

15. Henry Deane

Bars Millers Point

If you want to see Sydney at its most really ridiculously good looking, take the lift to Henry Deane, the classy cocktail joint at the top of Hotel Palisade. Book the "Box" – the set of cushy banquettes on the far left – if you want an extra-special spot for an extra-special blow-out.

The Island

16. The Island

Bars Sydney

Note: The Island has not yet announced when it will reopen. 

The Island is Australia's first and only floating beach club. It's a member-only venue with an exclusive vibe to match, so request your access to get on the guest list or make fast friends with the VIP crowd.

 

at Jonah's Hotel
Photograph: Supplied

18. Jonah's

Hotels Luxury hotels Palm Beach

So what if it's more of a hotel and restaurant than a bar? You're here for a view and a drink, and you're in luck because the outlook over Whale Beach will make your jaw drop and so will the wine list. Bottoms up.

Interior with view of Sydney Hairbour at Hacienda
Photograph: Esteban La Tessa

19. Hacienda Sydney

Bars Cocktail bars Circular Quay

It's loosely inspired by Old Havana inside, but chances are you won't be able to avert your eyes from what lies outside, beyond those floor-to-ceiling windows.

Get in the water

A shot of the outside pool at North Sydney pool. The Sydney Harb
Photograph: Steven Ward - Destination NSW

Our favourite places to swim

Things to do Sports

Sydney's been blessed with a lot of swimming spots. In fact, the beauty and variety of our dipping options is so great, some would argue it's the best thing about the city.  Certainly, there's enough by way of pools and beaches that it's possible to find a watery spot to suit any taste. Scared of waves? There's somewhere flat for you. Hate sand? No problem. Can't make it to the beach? An after work dip is still totally do-able.

