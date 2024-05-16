Time Out says

If you head to 19 Jamison Street in the Sydney CBD, you’ll find a discreet entrance that will lead you to Brooksy, an intimate speakeasy-style bar with nods to the prohibition era. Here, there’s a signature cocktail served in an Absinthe fountain, a roving whisky trolley, oysters that are freshly shucked to order, and fortune tellers ready to look into your soul.

Award-winning shaker and maker Brendon Hill is behind the cocktail list, which is inspired by the Golden Age of travel. On the line-up you’ll see the Uluru, a refreshing tipple featuring a eucalyptus leaf, green grapes, lemon, Campari, gin, and white vermouth, set to evoke the Australian landscape. There’s also cocktails inspired by the beauty of Japan, Greece, Italy, America and more, in case you're dreaming of an overseas adventure but your annual leave (and budget) says otherwise. The jewel in the crown is the Absinthe fountain, Brooksy’s signature cocktail featuring the potent spirit and designed to share with friends.

The snacks menu has been created by executive chef Hemant Dadlani and includes plates like beef tartare with anchovies, black garlic and a baguette; burrata with heirloom tomatoes and cured beets; and yuzu scallops with salmon roe and wasabi.

Adorned with velvet draped curtains, marble tables and Art Deco-style interiors, Brooksy is elegant and classy and has a touch of 1920s charm. Plus, with fortune tellers, tableside entertainment and live music, there’s more than a few tricks up Brooksy’s sleeve. Now you know where to head if you want to join in on the fun.

(And because we don't want you to get lost, enter Brooksy from either Amora Hotel Jamison's hotel lobby, or from the corner of Margaret Street and Carrington Street. Have fun!)

Stay in the loop: sign up for our free Time Out Sydney newsletter for more news, food & drink inspo and activity ideas, straight to your inbox.