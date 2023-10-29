Time Out says

If you're one of the few Sydneysiders with cash to burn and members-only is your thing

It’s got an underground speakeasy bar, exclusive co-working space, private multi-media room and sophisticated dining room – Clarence Vault Rooms is Australia’s first country-to-city members-only club.

It just opened this month, and there are just 500 memberships up for grabs – but you'd need to be able to cough up the hefty membership price, which tallies in at $3,950 per year.

Clarence Vault Rooms is the second members-only outpost from the group behind the super prestigious Berrima Vault House in the Southern Highlands. It’s taken up residency in a subterranean heritage building on Clarence Street, which has laid dormant for three decades since its past life as an electrical substation that powered Sydney’s CBD.

The club ticks all the boxes for exclusivity, with a bespoke concierge service; VIP access to cultural and luxury events; and in-house clubs for everything from wine and golf to books and art.

Despite being an edgy space, sophistication echoes through the walls of the Vault Rooms, with bespoke listening experiences designed by Sonos; tailored soundtracks curated by premium playlister Dan Lywood; and commissioned works from talented Aussie artists, including former frontman for Aria award-winning band Sneaky Sound System, Daimon Downey.

Members can enjoy a distinct drinks experience by Johnnie Walker Blue Label in the underground speakeasy bar, or relax in the stylish dining room with capsule menus designed by guest chefs.

Although selective, Clarence Vault Rooms describes itself as “inclusive”, and members can bring three guests per visit. If you're one of the few Sydneysiders who's got cash to burn, is it worth it? Hmm, we're not in the club, so we can't really say.

RECOMMENDED: