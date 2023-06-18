Time Out says

All hail the King. King Clarence, to be exact, which is the name of the brand new restaurant from the award-winning Bentley Restaurant Group that is slated to open in Sydney’s CBD this October.

Located on the corner of King and Clarence Streets, King Clarence will be an 100-seat contemporary Asian restaurant influenced by the flavours and techniques found in China, Korea, and Japan. This is an exciting and fresh new move for co-owners and chef Brent Savage and sommelier Nick Hildebrandt, whose impressive restaurant empire includes Bentley Restaurant and Bar, Monopole, Cirrus, Yellow and Brasserie 1930.

A custom-built barbecue and grill will be the heart of the kitchen at King Clarence, and we’ve also heard there will be a large seafood tank. Like all of the Bentley’s restaurants, wine will be a big focus, with the menu featuring a mix of classic and new age drops, and 40 vinos by the glass, all curated to pair with Asian flavours.

The interiors are being looked after by Pascale Gomes-McNabb and architects Jasmax, who together are creating a warm yet industrial chic look.

Savage says: “Nick and I love eating Asian food and are really looking forward to applying the Bentley Group ideas and philosophies to this style of food. We want King Clarence to be fun, loud, and busy.”

Hildebrandt adds: “This is new and exciting territory for us. We think the dining experience at King Clarence will appeal to all, whether it be a celebration, a corporate lunch or a late-night snack. It’s been a big year for us with the opening of Brasserie 1930 in March, and we look forward to rounding out the year opening a venue Brent and I have long been planning.”

You heard it first, folks, this is the year of the King.