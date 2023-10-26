Time Out says

An ode to the charming pintxos bars dotted all over Basque Country, Deux Frères serves tapas from $6 a plate and nine types of vermouth

Bring your brother, your best mate, heck, bring that person at work you don’t really speak to and get yourself down to Deux Frères for delicious tapas and vermouth – stat.

Meaning “two brothers” in French, Deux Frères is the third Sydney venture by French restaurateurs Johan Giausseran and Vincent Ventura, joining Circular Quay’s Bouillon l'Entrecote and neighbourhood bistro Brasserie l'Entrecôte in Pymble.

And while Deux Frères is French sounding, don’t go off the name – this new spot, which is now open in Quay Quarter Lanes down by Circular Quay – is a charming ode to the glorious pintxos bars dotted all over Basque Country. Gildas, patatas bravas and truffle jamón? Don't mind if we do.

Pinxos (snacks) have been devoured over Basque Country since the 1940s. At Deux Freres, you’ll be able to get your hands on a bunch of both hot and cold small plates, starting from $6 a snack. Sounds up your alley? Us too.

From housemade tapas to cheeses, tinned seafood and charcuterie, savoury fiends will be in for a treat at Deux Frères. Highlights include the aforementioned, plus artichokes with romesco sauce; brie served with serrano ham, walnuts and honey; and chorizo grilled on the hibachi grill.

We fell in love with vermouth after drinking it at Lennox Hastie’s Gildas and red-hued Vermuteria, and here at Deux Frères there are nine types of fortified wines to choose from. Bottoms up!

