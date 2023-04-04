Time Out says

Expect natty wines, local beers and fun cocktails at this new Inner West bar run by two hospo legends

Enmore has got its very first country club – though don’t expect to see any blindingly white golf get-ups or stuffy membership options.

Found on the main strip, Enmore Country Club is a 60-seat neighbourhood bar by two hospitality mavens and all-round nice guys, Dan McBride and Dynn Szmulewicz. The duo sure know a thing or two about creating great watering holes, with the Sunshine Inn and the Little Guy already under their belts (and formerly the Golden Gully) – so it makes sense this that new spot is killer.

Inside, you’ll find a retro twist on a country club, complete with Big Cowboy Energy. The space, which has been designed by Creative Director of Doom Juice, Zachary Godbolt, has a retro vibe with wooden cladding, a handmade resin bar top, brass finishes and custom fabricated tables.

Of course, the drinks are the star of the show. The wine list, which is projected onto the walls, features mostly natural wines and is forever evolving; pull up a seat and chat to the team about their favourite drop of the week. Coasters display the cocktails on offer, and beers are sourced from local breweries. Be sure to ask the bar staff for the signature hard cherry cola, a grown-up version of the diner drink, made by McBride and Szmulewicz. And, don't think twice about ordering a county club sandwich.

Whether you’re just starting your night or are on your walk home, Enmore Country Club will be calling your name for a tipple or two. We say don’t think twice, and dive in.

