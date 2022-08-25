It's official: Enmore Road has been voted Sydney's coolest street

According to a Time Out Survey, the heart of the Inner West is the place to be in Harbour City

If you didn’t know it already, you do now. According to Time Out's annual global survey of the very best of urban life, Enmore Road, the pumping heart of the Inner West, has just been named the coolest street in Sydney for 2022.

Tucked snugly between Newtown and Marrickville, Enmore Road is the beating culture highway that gives the Inner West its trendy name. No matter the time of day, this street is abuzz with a rainbow of diverse people, sparkling shows and fabulous food and drink, with this street a place where nothing is the same twice.

On a jaunt down Enmore Road, you’ll find yourself on an adventure that rolls from day to late night. Hard hitting coffee can be had at Cafe Shenkin, while jaw-dropping breakfasts are to be inhaled at Saga, where exotic and brilliant pastry concoctions reign supreme. Throughout the day, explore a whole host of epic shops, including the perennially dreamy Swop, pick up some vinyl at Cottonmouth Records, and, for all those that like fringed suede jackets; travel to the wild West over at Route 66.

All this is hungry work, which is good, because Enmore Road knows how to deliver when it comes to grub. Whether it be lunch or dinner, you have the opportunity to dance between multiple countries on one street, with epic Egyptian falafels to be had at Cairo Takeaway, legendary Lebanese on offer at Emma’s Snack Bar, and succulent Nigerian going off at Little Lagos. Also, no meal on Enmore Road is complete without a scoop of groundbreaking gelato from Cow and Moon. Obviously.

Along with dinner, Enmore Road always has a show. Host to the incandescent Enmore Theatre, this stretch also delivers for glittering drag and live music with their glorious Hiway Bar. Plus, when it comes to boozers: Enmore bloody nails it. Secret bars and pubs that are universes of their own are this street’s MO. Whether it be an intergalactic martini at Bar Planet, a tropically surreal cocktail at Jacobys, a musical range of whiskies at Cottonmouth, a late night stiff drink at the Duke of Enmore, or a pet nat exploration at P&V Wine and Liquor, there’s something here for everyone.

It’s clear that Enmore Road is pretty cool – but it's not the only place worth your dime in Sydney. We love how the CBD has been reinvigorated with the magic of YCK Laneways, the incredibly succulent flavours of Harris Park, the timeless fabulousness of Glebe Point Road, and the eternal cool (and natural magnificence) of the countless pristine beaches and suburbs that fringe our coastline. In this town, there is a tiny slice of something sweet for everyone.

Check out the full list of the world's coolest cities here.

Want more of the Enmore? Check out our curated area guide.