Timeout

First Creek Wines

A wine shed holding wine barrels
Photograph: Avril Treasure
Time Out says

First Creek Wines winemaker Liz Silkman is good as it gets

First Creek Wines bottles 80 per cent of the Hunter’s vinos, but that doesn’t mean this large operation has lost its charm and soul, with their winemaker Liz Silkman being as good as it gets. Our top pick: First Creek’s bright and buttery chardonnay, which pairs just as well with a sunset as it does with a creamy cheese. First Creek Wines' cellar door is open seven days a week.

Avril Treasure
Written by
Avril Treasure

Details

Address:
600 McDonalds Rd
Pokolbin
Hunter Valley
2320
Contact:
View Website
(02) 4998 7293
Opening hours:
Mon-Sun 10am-5pm
