First Creek Wines bottles 80 per cent of the Hunter’s vinos, but that doesn’t mean this large operation has lost its charm and soul, with their winemaker Liz Silkman being as good as it gets. Our top pick: First Creek’s bright and buttery chardonnay, which pairs just as well with a sunset as it does with a creamy cheese. First Creek Wines' cellar door is open seven days a week.
First Creek Wines
Time Out says
Details
- Address:
- 600 McDonalds Rd
- Pokolbin
- Hunter Valley
- 2320
- Contact:
- View Website
- (02) 4998 7293
- Opening hours:
- Mon-Sun 10am-5pm
