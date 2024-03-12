Time Out says

First Creek Wines bottles 80 per cent of the Hunter’s vinos, but that doesn’t mean this large operation has lost its charm and soul, with their winemaker Liz Silkman being as good as it gets. Our top pick: First Creek’s bright and buttery chardonnay, which pairs just as well with a sunset as it does with a creamy cheese. First Creek Wines' cellar door is open seven days a week.

RECOMMENDED READS:

For more getaway ideas, check out these short weekend trips from Sydney, or why not treat yourself with a stay at one of the most luxurious hotels in NSW?