Since its launch in London’s hyper-trendy Shoreditch back in 2015, Flight Club – the company now responsible for darts-centric drinking dens the world over – has been offering a joyfully interactive drinking experience to darts enthusiasts and novices alike. Now, Flight Club has welcomed its first Sydney outpost – housed in a heritage-listed building in The Rocks.



At all of the UK-born brand’s 20 plus venues, carefully-designed spaces play host to a heap of different styles of social darts, but Flight Clubs aren’t just about throwing arrows. The (designed to honour 1800s vintage fairgrounds with a nod to London’s high-end drinking holes) are bars above all else – with the availability of fun, perfectly-competitive darts-based activities a welcome bonus. Flight Club’s first Aussie outpost opened in Perth back in 2021, and its success necessitated the launch of a second venue in nearby Fremantle, just two years later. And earlier this year, Flight Club made its way to the east coast, with the Sydney outpost (which opened in May 2024) pre-empting an anticipated opening in Melbourne, slated for later this year.



The sprawling, vintage-inspired setting and carefully curated menu (think loaded share plates and expertly-executed cocktails) makes Flight Club Sydney so much more than a novelty destination. If you’re one of the Sydneysiders who regularly spends hours waiting for the single darts board in your local pub to free up, you’ll want to get here ASAP. Got a hot date? A family dinner? A work team party? With its well-designed ($10 million) fit out, impressive menu of no-nonsense darts player fuel and extensive drinks list, this is a venue worth a visit even if you don't give a flying arrow about darts. The presence of the board might just give you something to look at while you’re enjoying a Salted Caramel Espresso Martini.



Keen to get involved? Flight Club Sydney is open now at 135 Harrington Street, and with a 450-person capacity and a specially-designed Christmas in July party experience (featuring Christmas-inspired canapés and a banging Brit-pop playlist), we think it’s a pretty ideal place for your EOFY party.

You can learn more and book your social darts session over here.





Stay in the loop: sign up for our free Time Out Sydney newsletter for more news, things to do and travel inspo, straight to your inbox.



RECOMMENDED:



Looking for a late-night bar? Here's a list of our favourite bars open through to the early hours of the morning.

Want to jam out instead? These are the best bars and pubs in Sydney for live music.