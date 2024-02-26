Time Out says

Housed in a heritage-listed Art Deco building on the corner of Foster and Hunt Streets in Surry Hills, Hollywood Hotel is a Sydney icon. Former Hollywood actress and cabaret artist Doris Goddard opened the watering hole back in 1977, making her one of our first female publicans. She owned the pub until her death in 2019, and in 2021, it was snapped up by the owners behind the Village Inn in Paddington and the now-closed Riley St Garage in Woolloomooloo. Thankfully, straight-up booze list, ’70s memorabilia, cracking toasties and live music remains at the heart of this watering hole. Sure, the inside is a little rough around the edges, and it’s easy to imagine the good times that resulted in some of the old girl’s battle scars. But in a city of shiny new openings and multi-million dollar fitouts, an unpretentious and worn pub, where everyone is welcome, will always be welcome in our books.

