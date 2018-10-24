You don’t need to know his name to want to hang out in his city rooftop bar for the rest of the summer

Sydney bars in and around the Clarence quarter (the bar-heavy pocket that takes in Clarence, King, and York Streets in the heart of the CBD) come in two speeds. There’s the underground oases like the Baxter Inn and Lobo Plantation where you can’t tell if it’s 2am or 2pm outside. Or there are venues that are going for light and bright above-ground vibes like PS40 and the Rook. Old Mate’s Place is a chimera, combining the best of both into a single, split-level bar.



Even the most jaded Sydney booze hound enjoys the thrill of a concealed entrance, even more so when it involves a lift to the fourth floor of a unremarkable building. Open another plain door and you are through to Narnia. Or maybe it reminds you of a Southern gothic mansion? Or Jumanji (the original) when the jungle starts reclaiming the house? Edgar Allan Poe would have felt very much at home sitting alongside a wall of shelves packed with vintage volumes, feathers in bell jars, ornate clocks, shiny urns, brass scales and hanging plant life. It can be 28 degrees and sunny outside, but here it’s always moody and candlelit.



That is, until you head up the stairs. Squint in readiness for the onslaught of light on your sensitive retinas. Up here on the roof you need to get in before 5.30pm to score a table. Everyone wants to linger in the evening light with a rum and coconut, a Jamaican lager or the compact thirst-busting powers of a crisp VB throwdown.



But when your bar line-up features more draft 1 picks form Sydney’s cocktail community than your average fantasy football league, you should really order something shaken or stirred. Dre Walters logged serious time at Lobo and Kittyhawk before opening Old Mate’s Place with his wife, Gabrielle, and Dan Noble, an alumnus of Ramblin’ Rascal Tavern. Joining them in sporting white shirts and undone bowties under their aprons, like they’ve just wrapped up at the White House Correspondents’ dinner, is Adam Cork, formerly of the Hazy Rose, Jangling Jacks and Kittyhawk.



Order with confidence from the cocktail menu. For long, balanced citrus refreshment, the Mandy is making a strong case for mandarins as a juicing fruit. A Fog Tai – a Franken-tail of a Fog Cutter and a Mai Tai – is less sweet than either of its ancestor recipes, and with the addition of a lug of Laphroaig it tastes like you’re drinking on top of an active volcano.



A Bernie is a smooth customer for those who like very little other than straight liquor in their glass. Don’t be put off by the banana (a divisive flavour): it melds seamlessly into the caramel of the bourbon, with supporting sweet and herbal notes from sherry and vermouth.

The drink equivalent of a yes man is the Pistacia, which is not as nutty as it sounds, but the pistachio and sherry do earth the rhubarb and grape that give this rum drink a rosy blush.



Old Mate’s Place is somewhere that ticks a lot of boxes (save for the one marked ‘spacious’). You can drink cold beers and simple mixes on the roof among the palms and festoon lights, or you can get cocktails that deserve their place in a leather-bound tome downstairs under the chandeliers. Either way, you’ll need a booze-sopping Philly cheesesteak that’s so soft and melty you barely need to chew the swatches of tender beef, diced peppers and cheese in a pillowy white roll.



Very creamy French cheese is also a good call to fill in the gaps between drinks, because this is the kind of bar where you can lose time, and before you know it it’s 2am and you have to start making plans to come back tomorrow.