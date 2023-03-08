Time Out says

Meet Otis – the new Leichhardt bar slinging an eccentric list of breakfast cocktails, four days of happy hours, and a seven cheese toastie (yes, seven). Beloved neighbourhood watering hole Golden Gully has shut its doors and made way for a refurbished terrace bar that has far from cut its many local ties.

You’ll feel the community atmosphere the moment you walk through the doors, and even more so when you peruse the menu. We’re talking porchetta rolls with meat sourced from Great Meats Co. in Marrickville, balkan rakija and tonics from Sydney’s DNA Distillery and brews from Inner West favourite Wayward Brewing. The predominantly vegan menu of the Golden Gully era has been replaced with a revamped bar menu that includes a seasonal grazing board to pair with their edgy range of drops, chips and dips, and a range of rolls.

Now onto the main event: the monster toasted cheese sandwich. How can one handle the richness of seven cheeses? With truffle mayonnaise, pickled red onion and a drizzle of hot honey, of course. To top it off, pair your designer sandwich with a Bloody Mary (or Maria). If you find yourself seeking a greasy carby remedy to a night out, you can snag this combo for just $20 on Sundays. We’ll take that.

If, instead you’re looking to spend your Sunday kicking on, chase your Bloody Mary down with one of Otis’s ‘All Day Brekkie’ cocktails – some of the drink flavours include banana bread, French toast, crunchy nut and fruit salad. Enjoy your drink by the homey bar while your mixologist shakes up a storm, or take the party upstairs for a window seat at the newly renovated lounge area. Expect hanging plants, charcoal hues and wine bottles aplenty.

Co-owners Conor O’Brien and Dan Teh are no strangers to good hospitality after training bartenders all over Australia under big names Diageo and Sweet & Chilli, and cementing the Little Guy as a fan-favourite in Glebe's bar scene. Along with them they’re bringing front of house Kelsey Blacksmith from Baxter Inn and the advice of Nola’s executive chef Davyd Blacksmith. Together, this star-studded line-up hopes to “bring life and energy back to the Leichhardt area”.

