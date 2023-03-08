Sydney
  • EN
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
  • English
Timeout

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search

Otis

  • Bars
  • Leichhardt
  1. Prawn rolls
    Photograph: Supplied/Otis
    PreviousNext
    /4
  2. Front of bar
    Photograph: Supplied/Otis
    PreviousNext
    /4
  3. Antipasto spread
    Photograph: Supplied/Otis
    PreviousNext
    /4
  4. Front of bar staff
    Photograph: Supplied/Otis
    PreviousNext
    /4
Advertising

Time Out says

This Leichhardt bar has a bit of everything: breakfast cocktails, seven cheese toasties and cans of rakija and tonic

Meet Otis – the new Leichhardt bar slinging an eccentric list of breakfast cocktails, four days of happy hours, and a seven cheese toastie (yes, seven). Beloved neighbourhood watering hole Golden Gully has shut its doors and made way for a refurbished terrace bar that has far from cut its many local ties. 

You’ll feel the community atmosphere the moment you walk through the doors, and even more so when you peruse the menu. We’re talking porchetta rolls with meat sourced from Great Meats Co. in Marrickville, balkan rakija and tonics from Sydney’s DNA Distillery and brews from Inner West favourite Wayward Brewing. The predominantly vegan menu of the Golden Gully era has been replaced with a revamped bar menu that includes a seasonal grazing board to pair with their edgy range of drops, chips and dips, and a range of rolls. 

Now onto the main event: the monster toasted cheese sandwich. How can one handle the richness of seven cheeses? With truffle mayonnaise, pickled red onion and a drizzle of hot honey, of course. To top it off, pair your designer sandwich with a Bloody Mary (or Maria). If you find yourself seeking a greasy carby remedy to a night out, you can snag this combo for just $20 on Sundays. We’ll take that.

If, instead you’re looking to spend your Sunday kicking on, chase your Bloody Mary down with one of Otis’s ‘All Day Brekkie’ cocktails – some of the drink flavours include banana bread, French toast, crunchy nut and fruit salad. Enjoy your drink by the homey bar while your mixologist shakes up a storm, or take the party upstairs for a window seat at the newly renovated lounge area. Expect hanging plants, charcoal hues and wine bottles aplenty.

Co-owners Conor O’Brien and Dan Teh are no strangers to good hospitality after training bartenders all over Australia under big names Diageo and Sweet & Chilli, and cementing the Little Guy as a fan-favourite in Glebe's bar scene. Along with them they’re bringing front of house Kelsey Blacksmith from Baxter Inn and the advice of Nola’s executive chef Davyd Blacksmith. Together, this star-studded line-up hopes to “bring life and energy back to the Leichhardt area”.

Can't make it to Leichhardt? Here's our guide to the best bars all around Sydney town.

Written by
Caitlyn Todoroski

Details

Address:
153 Norton St
Sydney
2040
Contact:
View Website
0474 812 520
Opening hours:
Tue-Fri, 3pm-noon; Sat, 1pm-midnight; Sun: 1pm-10pm
Advertising
You may also like
You may also like

Get us in your inbox

Loading animation
Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

Time Out

About us

Contact us

Time Out products

Site map
© 2023 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.

The best things in life are free.

Get our free newsletter – it’s great.

Loading animation
Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!