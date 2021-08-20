Sydney speakeasy Double Deuce Lounge is officially one of world's coolest bars

In Time Out Global's official listing of the 28 coolest bars in the world, Sydney's Double Deuce Lounge has been ranked number 12. This is no small achievement, with drinks editors across the global network putting forward hundreds of contenders to take out the top spots. Time Out is read by millions of people around the world so this is a massive accomplishment for the team. The write-up reads:

If there wasn’t a hulking bodyguard out the front checking IDs, you might never find Double Deuce Lounge, a ’70s ‘porno chic’ cocktail bar from the same team that dreamed up Ramblin’ Rascal, located just around the corner. The intimate lounge is outfitted with blood-red leather booths, wood paneling and a handful of perfectly placed mirrors. The crew, too, look every bit the part – rocking bowling shirts, booty shorts, tennis socks and slick quiffs, all too eager to hand you a VHS case with a risqué cover that turns out to be the drinks menu. Spring for a dealer’s choice and let the bar team work its magic.

Photograph: Anna Kucera

A huge congratulations to the Double Deuce Lounge team – “Cosmo” Soto, Dardan Shervashidze and Charlie Lehmann.

