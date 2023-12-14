Sydney
Timeout

The Butler

  • Bars
  • Potts Point
Time Out says

Sip on a floral cocktail and assemble 12-hour braised lamb shoulder tacos at this pretty Potts Point restaurant while you look out over Sydney’s skyline

If you’re perusing the streets of Potts Point, it’s easy to mistake the facade of The Butler as one of the eclectic suburb’s street murals. While it is a work of art, the exterior also doubles as a preface to the leafy mecca that lies just up the hall and down the stairs. 

Whether you’re seated at Juanita’s (The Butler's bar found at street level), or descend into the restaurant and patio sections, the foliage in every nook and cranny makes it easy to forget that you’re only one train stop away from the concrete jungle that is Sydney’s CBD. You will be reminded though, when you look over the balcony at the skyline and see Sydney Tower Eye and St Mary’s Cathedral.

The Butler is part of the Applejack Hospitality group, which features fan favourites like Rafi in North Sydney and Surry Hills pub Forrester’s. And while they’ve kept in theme with a menu that showcases fresh, local Aussie produce – like WA octopus and Shark Bay scampi – the influence here is Latin American. And the results? It’s muy bien, indeed.

Think empanadas, steak tacos, and pipian mole – a Mexican sauce made up of a blend of spices and chilli peppers, resulting in an umami-rich and earthy flavour. You can also upgrade your mains ‘VIP style’ so you get corn tortillas and house made salsas. Plus, with slow-cooked plates of duck and lamb shoulder on offer, you can sign us up to come again any day of the week, please.

While the house menu offers too many signature cocktails to choose just one from, hospitable staff will recommend the house tipple – the ‘Please and Thank You’ that mixes rose gin, elderflower, grapefruit, lychee, lemon and vanilla. We recommended you start with that, settle in, and admire the views. And then order another.

Caitlyn Todoroski
Written by
Caitlyn Todoroski

Details

Address:
123 Victoria St
Potts Point
Sydney
2011
Contact:
View Website
02 8354 0742
Opening hours:
Mon 4-11pm; Tue-Thu noon-11pm; Sat noon-late; Sun noon-10pm
