The Sydney Opera House is opening a fish and chip shop for summer

The Sydney Opera House is bringing back its harbourside fish and chip shop this summer, and we’re pretty sure tucking into fresh seafood by the sea is as good (and as Aussie) as it gets.

Inspired by the original seafood restaurant that traded in the exact spot in the late ‘80s, the restaurant – which they're calling 'The Harbour' – will be popping up at Sydney’s favourite house for one-month only from Tuesday, January 9 – and it's dishing up both dine in and takeaway. Come for golden fish and chips, freshly shucked oysters and potato scallops with a stellar harbour view. Live music, outdoor seating, checkered tablecloths and retro photos will complete the idyllic space.

Photograph: Kitti Gould

The Harbour’s menu is broken up into small catch, big catch, sides and kid’s meals. We’re gearing up to be hooked on things like the prawn cocktail with iceberg lettuce and Marie Rose sauce; the seafood basket with crumbed prawns, salt and pepper squid, battered fish, chips and tartare sauce; and grilled salmon with mango salsa and coconut rice.

Located in the Yallamundi Rooms, The Harbour can be found on the Opera House’s Northern Boardwalk. While there is space for walk-ins, more than 6,000 people visited The Harbour last summer, so if you’re keen to get amongst the action – and we reckon you should – it’s best to make a booking here.

