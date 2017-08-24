Surry Hills is getting a new boutique hotel

The team behind Reuben Hills and Paramount Coffee Project are opening a new neighbourhood hotel early next year. The Paramount House Hotel on Commonwealth Street will soon become the go-to digs for all your cool out-of-town buddies thanks to the roster of chefs, designers and architects behind the development.

First up is acclaimed restaurant Ester, who’ll be creating a new dining area in the vacant building next door – 76 Commonwealth Street. There’s already a cute cinema and excellent coffee at your doorstep with Golden Age Cinema & Bar and Paramount Coffee Project downstairs, (the latter will act as the hotel lobby for visitors). Plus, for working-holiday types, there’s the co-working hub, the Office Space.



Image: Supplied



The new boutique hotel has been designed by Melbourne architects Breathe. It’ll bridge two buildings: Paramount House (originally the Australian HQ of Paramount Picture Studios) and the adjoining building that’s been predominantly used for pop-up sales in the past couple of years.

The 29 new bedrooms will have “multiple personalities” according to the press release, and each one will be designed in line with the heritage property’s style – but also with lots of plants and outdoor space. We’re told most rooms will get a terrace. And, just like the café downstairs, the bathrooms will be stocked with products by Aesop.

Image: Supplied

If you need somewhere to crash in Sydney this summer that’s a smidge fancier than your mate’s couch look out for updates on Paramount House Hotel’s website.

