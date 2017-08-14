Sydney's top sous chefs are hosting a one-off dinner series in September

Spring had sprung and there's another good reason to be excited about September – sous chefs from some of Sydney’s top restaurants will be taking charge of the kitchen, designing their own five-course degustation menus for a new dinner series called Sunday Sous Sessions. The sessions will be held at the old Marque site on Crown Street in Surry Hills every Sunday in September and each week will feature a new sous chef and a new menu for 50 lucky guests. The best part? Paired drinks! That’s right, the $165 ticket price includes matched beverages making this a way more affordable dining experience than many Sydney degustations.

The first chef taking to the burners will be Andy Ashby, sous chef at Nel. in Surry Hills, led by UK celebrity chef Nelly Robinson. Ashby has previously worked at hatted restaurant the Point under Scott Picket and Qualia on Hamilton Island. The next three chefs will be announced later this week.

These dinners comes with a sprinkle of good karma as a portion of the $165 fee will be donated to R U OK?, the official charity partner of Sunday Sous Sessions. Chef Jeremy Strode was an ambassador for R U OK? and his tragic passing in July this year has left a big hole in the hospitality community, so these events will hit close to home for a lot of people.

Book tickets to the Sunday Sous Sessions here.

If you need to talk, you can contact Lifeline on 13 11 14 for crisis support.

Fancy treating yourself to a nice dinner? Check out Sydney's 50 best restaurants.