You can dine with the animals during Vivid at Taronga Zoo

You’ve Roared and Snored and caught your favourite acts at Twilight at Taronga, so now it’s time for dinner at the zoo, which is a new experience being offered as part of Vivid Sydney at Taronga Zoo.

From May 26 to June 17, Taronga’s the View Restaurant will be transformed into an underwater haven with incredible oceanic light projections, marine sounds and marine-inspired lighting. You’ll be overlooking the zoo’s new light installations – the Port Jackson shark and the floating stingray – as you choose from the special two-course menu. They'll be cooking up sirloin steak or a crispy tempura cod, followed by coconut and lime panna cotta or a trio of sorbet.

The restaurant will be open to the public for dinner from Thursday to Sunday, all you need to do is to pay for admission to Taronga’s Vivid installation Lights for the Wild ($21.95 for adults and $16.95 for children and concessions) and pay for dinner, prices start from $45. Alternatively, get a group of up to 70 together and make a night of it: bookings for corporate and private events are available Monday to Wednesday.

You can book Lights for the Wild on their website or by calling 02 9978 2400.

