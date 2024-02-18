Sydney
  • EN
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
  • English
Timeout

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search

Josh Thomas

  • Comedy, Stand Up
  • Sydney Opera House, Sydney
Josh Thomas for Let's Tidy Up
Photograph: Supplied/Token | Josh Thomas
Buy ticket
Advertising

Time Out says

The multi-hyphenate Aussie comedian kicks off his national tour (and much-anticipated return to stand-up) at the Sydney Opera House

Aussie comedian Josh Thomas has come a long way from being the guy who was always shooting zany one-liners on prime time television panel shows. Turning his hand to writing, acting and producing, he's gone on to create and star in the groundbreaking comedy series Please Like Me, and then the American-produced series Everything’s Gonna Be Okay. (Currently, he's working on Good Person, a new series in development with Hulu & 20th.) Now, Thomas is finally making his much-anticipated return to stand-up, with Let’s Tidy Up having its Australian debut with multiple shows at the Sydney Opera House in January 2024. 

Written with award-winning playwright Lally Katz, Let’s Tidy Up is quite literally a show where Josh tidies up. But don’t be fooled, the posterboy for neurotic homosexuals is not embarking on a Marie Kondo era. While tidying up is not normally the stuff of gripping drama, for Josh, it’s like Everest – a fundamentally impossible task, like trying to defy the moon and control the tides.

It’s not just about tidying, there’s also gardening, gophers and a love story. (Thomas came out as autistic in 2022, so we have a feeling that any struggling neurodivergent overachievers in the audience can expect some highly relatable content.)

Josh’s Aussie tour is hot on the heels of a 20-date tour of North America through November and December. He’ll be hitting the ground running with a run of Sydney shows at the Opera House from January 31 through to February 18. After that, he tours to Canberra, Hobart, Newcastle, Cairns, Perth, Melbourne, Toowoomba, Brisbane and Adelaide in February and March. Tickets for the Sydney run of Let’s Tidy Up are now on sale for $74-$79 over here.

RECOMMENDED:

Sydney Mardi Gras reveals a huge, future-forward program for 2024

The Imperial Hotel's relaunch is a fab fit for rainbow community, pooches and Priscilla fans

Summer Camp fest is bringing out Trixie Mattel, Rebecca Black and Belinda Carlisle this summer

Alannah Le Cross
Written by
Alannah Le Cross

Details

Event website:
comedy.com.au/tour/josh-thomas-lets-tidy-up/
Address:
Sydney Opera House
Bennelong Point
Sydney
2000
Price:
$74-$79

Dates and times

Buy
Show moreLoading animation
Advertising
You may also like
You may also like

Get us in your inbox

Loading animation
Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

Time Out

About us

Contact us

Time Out products

Site map
© 2023 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.