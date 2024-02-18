Time Out says

Aussie comedian Josh Thomas has come a long way from being the guy who was always shooting zany one-liners on prime time television panel shows. Turning his hand to writing, acting and producing, he's gone on to create and star in the groundbreaking comedy series Please Like Me, and then the American-produced series Everything’s Gonna Be Okay. (Currently, he's working on Good Person, a new series in development with Hulu & 20th.) Now, Thomas is finally making his much-anticipated return to stand-up, with Let’s Tidy Up having its Australian debut with multiple shows at the Sydney Opera House in January 2024.

Written with award-winning playwright Lally Katz, Let’s Tidy Up is quite literally a show where Josh tidies up. But don’t be fooled, the posterboy for neurotic homosexuals is not embarking on a Marie Kondo era. While tidying up is not normally the stuff of gripping drama, for Josh, it’s like Everest – a fundamentally impossible task, like trying to defy the moon and control the tides.

It’s not just about tidying, there’s also gardening, gophers and a love story. (Thomas came out as autistic in 2022, so we have a feeling that any struggling neurodivergent overachievers in the audience can expect some highly relatable content.)

Josh’s Aussie tour is hot on the heels of a 20-date tour of North America through November and December. He’ll be hitting the ground running with a run of Sydney shows at the Opera House from January 31 through to February 18. After that, he tours to Canberra, Hobart, Newcastle, Cairns, Perth, Melbourne, Toowoomba, Brisbane and Adelaide in February and March. Tickets for the Sydney run of Let’s Tidy Up are now on sale for $74-$79 over here.

