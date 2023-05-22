Sydney
  • EN
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
  • English
Timeout

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search

Kitty Flanagan

  • Comedy, Stand Up
  • 4 out of 5 stars
  • Recommended
Kitty Flanagan poses for a press shot for her new show 'Smashing'
Photograph: Supplied
Advertising

Time Out says

4 out of 5 stars

After decades in the comedy scene, Kitty Flanagan is finally ready to talk about what you really want to know: her sex life

We don’t think it’s a stretch to say that Kitty Flanagan is the queen of Australia’s comic royal family. Boomers through Millennials will remember her from the Full Frontal days, when there were only a handful of TV shows to choose from on any given night, and the prime-time sketch show was pretty much everyone’s go-to. Since all the way back then, Flanagan’s consistently held command of Australia’s television screens, including on The Weekly, as one of the key characters in Utopia, and most recently, starring in her own sitcom, Fisk (all on ABC TV). It’s no wonder, then, that there’s a fully packed-out, fully in-stitches crowd at Flanagan’s Enmore Theatre show for the Sydney Comedy Festival

We did wonder how Flanagan’s droll performances in these painfully realist comedies (Fisk and Utopia) would convert to the live stage, where energy matters if you’re going to hold a crowd’s attention for an hour and a half. But like any strong monarch, she effortlessly rules the stage, leaving the audience bowing down to her comedic mastery.

Flanagan’s a household name because she stars in shows watched by the whole household, so I assumed it was safe to take my 11-year-old son along. (Something I wouldn’t feel comfortable doing with many of the other more ‘shock bait’ comics featured in this festival.) I assumed right. In this performance, Flanagan covers fairly ‘safe’ topics, the kind that pretty much everyone is going to be able to relate to: the Sydney vs Melbourne rivalry (now that she’s moved down there); whacko neighbours; dog park politics; old people’s texting habits; big underpants; farts. The sort of fair-game, crowd-pleasing stuff that’s going to make everyone from the age of nine to 99 laugh without too much wincing.

If you like comedy for the shock factor, you’re not going to get a whole lot of that from Kitty. What you will get is relatable, likeable charm and a regal performance, refined over the decades. Long live this queen.

Want more laughs? Here’s your guide to the best places to see comedy in Sydney.

Other popular reads:

Small things that fill Sydneysiders with irrational rage

This NSW town has been named the most liveable in Australia

Platypuses have been released back into this National Park after 50 years of extinction from the area

Alice Ellis
Written by
Alice Ellis

Details

Event website:
www.sydneycomedyfest.com.au/
Address:
Advertising
You may also like
You may also like

Get us in your inbox

Loading animation
Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

Time Out

About us

Contact us

Time Out products

Site map
© 2023 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.