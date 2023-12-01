Time Out says

Like your very own family Christmas, but with less gift-giving and more camp comedy

Dress the tree, pop the turkey in the oven and pour yourself a glass of eggnog, because Aussie comedians Rhys Nicholson and Joel Creasey are here to make the Yuletide gay. The pair is teaming up to host their very own, very flamboyant Christmas extravaganza, and we're all invited.

The pair of comedy icons and self-described "drunk aunties" will treat Sydneysiders to a show at Newtown's iconic Enmore Theatre on Friday, December 1.

Featuring a yet-to-be-revealed line-up of special guests, the cheeky shows are set to celebrate the end of a huge year for both comics. After winning the Melbourne International Comedy Festival’s Most Outstanding Show Award, Nicholson also returned as a judge for RuPaul’s Drag Race Down Under while also starring in Netflix’s sci-fi series The Imperfects .

The other half of the duo, Creasey, continued to successfully co-host one of Australia’s favourite national drive shows with Kate Richie and Tim Blackwell, as well as Eurovision with Myf Warhurst.

If that's not incentive enough to check out this outrageous Yuletide party, we don't know what is. Tickets start at $36 and are on sale now, snag them here.

