Sam Campbell

  • Comedy, Stand Up
  • The Factory Theatre, Marrickville
This Queenslander has won a barrel of awards – including Best Comedy Show at the Edinburgh Fringe 2022 – for delivering barrels of laughs

While there are long lists of accolades and prizes for those in comedy, the most coveted is the Best Comedy Show at Edinburgh Fringe. In 2022, Queenslander Sam Campbell took the trophy home – and now you have a chance to see the victor live and in stereo with his show Every Single Emotion. 

Performing as part of the Sydney Comedy Festival 2023 at the Factory Theatre from April 25-27, Campbell is ready to present his latest unsavoury ideas in a set that is full of surrealist absurdity, observations and idiosyncrasies. 

Campbell’s shows have all been smash-hits. As well as winning Best Comedy Show at the Edinburgh Fringe, he won Best Newcomer at the Sydney Comedy Festival in 2015, the Director's Choice Award at Melbourne International Comedy Festival (MICF) in 2016, and Most Outstanding Show at MICF in 2018. Campbell is also behind the series Nippers of Dead Bird Bay and Dayne’s World, and has been featured on The Checkout on ABC.

Don’t miss out on seeing this “wizard of extreme eccentricity” and “comic genius disguised as an idiot savant” at this year’s festival. Get tickets to see Every Single Emotion here.

Want to know more about the 2023 Sydney Comedy Festival and line-up? Click here.

Saffron Swire
Written by
Saffron Swire

Details

Event website:
www.sydneycomedyfest.com.au/event/sam-campbell-every-single-emotion/
Address:
The Factory Theatre
105 Victoria Rd
Marrickville
Sydney
2204
Price:
$30-$35
Opening hours:
8.45pm

Dates and times

