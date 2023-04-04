Sydney
Steak at Bistecca
Photograph: Anna Kucera

These 5 Sydney restaurants have been voted in the top 50 World’s Best Steak Restaurants

One Sydney restaurant even made the top 10

Avril Treasure
Written by
Avril Treasure
Adios, heirloom tomatoes. Be gone, roasted cauliflower. Because right now, it’s all about steak. The best steak, in fact, because five Sydney restaurants have just been voted in the top 50 of the World’s 101 Best Steak Restaurants. Which means that ten per cent of the top 50 steakhouses in the Whole Wide World are right here in Sydney. Yes, you read that correctly. We are chuffed, to say the least. And hungry. 

Neil Perry’s CBD institution Rockpool Bar and Grill made it into the top ten, being named the eighth best steak restaurant in the world. Rockpool sources its beef from local producers and is dry-aged in house. The result? Perfectly caramelised, charred and flavourful meat. 

Kingsleys Woolloomooloo was voted the 31st best, followed by Bistecca at 32nd, Porteño at 40th and the Gidley 43rd best steak restaurant in the world. Not too shabby for this city in an island country all the way down under.

Founded in 2019 in London, the World's 101 Best Steak Restaurants list is widely regarded as the leading ranking of the best cuts of beef in the world. This year’s list includes restaurants from all over the globe.

If you were wondering, Don Julio in Buenos Aires was crowned the Best Steak Restaurant in the World. And if you’ll allow me to humble brag for just a moment – I have been to Don Julio, twice, and can attest that it is indeed excellent.

So if you were looking for your next date night spot, here is your sign to book into one of these meaty hotspots.

