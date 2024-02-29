Time Out says

The comedic duo that puts the queer joy (and tear-away-pants) into Sydney’s comedy scene is bringing their festival of funnies back for Sydney Mardi Gras this February. Two Queers Comedy Festival is fronted by notorious homosexuals Brendan Hancock (proud THOT, curly hair advocate, surprisingly good at piano) and Jenna Suffern (self-professed "big lesbian", creator/star of It’s Not Funny, It’s Private). This extravaganza of stand-up and comedic antics features some of their funniest and most popular friends (and frenemies) from February 16-29, 2024.

It all high-kicks off with an Opening Night Gala (Fri, Feb 16) at Paddington Town Hall, the site of the very first Sydney Mardi Gras, where you can expect to see the fabulous likes of Nina Oyama (Utopia, Deadloch), Etcetera Etcetera (RuPaul’s Drag Race Down Under) and multi-award-winning comedian and composer Lou Wall for a big old gay time.

Following the Gala, they’re taking over the basement at Kinselas, a stalwart of Oxford Street bars, for two weeks with a stacked line-up of Australia’s best comedians and shows. You can get around Two Queers Walk Into a Bar and The Real Housewives of Cabaret (yes, it’s a musical satire of The Real Housewives of Sydney), as well as stand-up from comedian and co-host of Weekend Arvos on Triple J Jordan Barr, Melbourne comedian, writer and podcaster Aurelia St Clair, the multi-hyphenate co-creator of Schappelle Schapelle! Ruby Teys, legendary eccentric Zoe Coombs Marr (Queerstralia on ABC, Bossy Bottom on Amazon Prime) and many more.

Don’t change the channel! Two of Australia’s greatest drag queens, Sydney’s glamour bug Etcetera Etcetera and the fabulous Art Simone (from the inaugural season of RuPaul’s Drag Race Down Under) are also bringing back their fourth-wall-busting live (and uncut) show As Seen on TV especially for Two Queers Comedy Fest.

If you’re after a night out over Mardi Gras that is actually made by and for queer folks, featuring actual LGBTQIA+ talent, the Two Queers have created the wholesome (and slightly saucy) space you’re looking for.

Tickets for The Two Queers Comedy Festival are on sale now, entry to the Opening Night Gala is $35-$50, with shows at Kinselas ranging from $15-$45. Check out the full program and get your mitts on tix over here.



[Hot tip: Jenna and Brendan will also both be part of The Mardi Gras Debutante Ball presented by Johnnie Walker at Kinselas on Thursday, Feb 22, featuring Natalie Bassingthwaighte (yes, the Nat Bass!) in an inclusive night filled with pomp and ceremony and queer excellence. Tickets start at $25, with all proceeds going to Equality Australia, and you can snap them up over here.]

