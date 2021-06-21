Marvel at Bangarra Dance Theatre's first beautiful work for children

It’s a joyous time for fans of Bangarra Dance Theatre. After a year in the wilderness, the leading First Nations company is back where it belongs, with new show SandSong wowing audiences at the Sydney Opera House. We spoke to artistic director Stephen Page about the powerful themes, the triumphs and the tragedy behind the show.

But after such a long wait for new work after the year that wasn’t, now you can get double the wow. Opening on July 7 and running until SandSong closes on July 10, the beautiful Waru – Journey of the Small Turtle is the company's very first work for kids. This will be a little preview taster of a work in progress that will enjoy its official debut later in the year. Even better, it will invite audiences into Bangarra's newly renovated digs at Walsh Bay for a looksee.

Also directed by Page, the show is written by his son Hunter Page-Lochard (Spear, Cleverman) and stars Aba Bero as Migi the turtle in a story of survival and discovery. It follows her journey under the star-illuminated skies of the Torres Strait, back to the beach where she was born.

The saltwater Lagaw Kazil (Island Children) story is inspired by the totemic system of the green turtle, and it offers teachers, parents and caregivers an opportunity to open up conversations about climate change, caring for the environment and the traditional cultural values of respect and reciprocity. Perfect for three- to seven-year-olds, it features dreamy choreography by Sani Townson and Elma Kris, with the latter also narrating, and lush music by Steve Francis and the late, great David Page. Jacob Nash creates the set and costumes.

Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander audiences can see it first through Bangarra’s dedicated community ticketing scheme, which you can find out more about here. Kids two and under can go free if kept in the lap of a paying audience member.

Speaking about the new work, writer Page-Lochard says: “I’m thrilled to be able to work with my father on a children’s show, especially now that I have a two-year-old daughter. Being a part of Playschool has given me an even greater appreciation of the importance of sharing culture with young people in Australia today, and I’m excited to be able to share the culture and stories of fellow creatives Sani and Elma with the youth community."

