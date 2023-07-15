Sydney
Yuldea

  • Dance
  • Sydney Opera House, Sydney
Bangarra's Yuldea
Photograph: Supplied/Bangarra
Time Out says

Bangarra's new artistic director launches with this deeply personal and ceremonial new dance work

Bangarra Dance Theatre presents the world premiere of Yuldea, the latest choreographic work from new artistic director Frances Rings, as part of the company’s 50th Anniversary Season. 

This is a deeply personal and ceremonial affirmation of history and heritage, inspired by Rings’ family connection to South Australia's Yuldea region. With costumes by Jennifer Irwin and lighting by Karen Norris, Yuldea features original music by David Page Music Fellow, Leon Rodgers, and songs from multi-award-winning electro-soul duo Electric Fields. 

“The story of Yuldea asks us to look beyond the narrative of our Nations’ modernisation to reconcile a fraught history, and to affirm a future that no longer hides behind its truths but grows because of them,” says Frances Rings. 

Yuldea follows the tenth anniverary tour of Terrain, the first full-length work Rings choreographed for Bangarra.

Experience the resilience of the Aṉangu people and the enduring power of their knowledge systems. Catch Yuldea at the Sydney Opera House before it embarks on a national tour from June to October 2023. 

Yuldea is playing in Gadigal Country at the Sydney Opera House from June 14 to July 15. Tickets range from $49-$109 and you can snap them up over here.

Alannah Maher
Written by
Alannah Maher

Sydney Opera House
Bennelong Point
Sydney
2000
$49-$109

