With her extraordinary body of work and her unique ability to portray complex female characters, New Zealand-born filmmaker and screenwriter Jane Campion has garnered decades of critical acclaim and an indisputable place in cinema history. Now is your chance to immerse yourself in the work of this pioneering filmmaker with this touring retrospective.

Jane Campion – Her Way will encompass screenings of all nine of Campion's feature films, as well as a selection of her short films, and the Australian premiere of a new documentary about her life and career; screening as part of the 70th Sydney Film Festival (SFF) in Sydney (Jun 7-18), at ACMI in Melbourne (Jun 15-Jul 2) and at NFSA in Canberra (Jul 20-30).

Sydney Film Festival audiences can see Campion in person as she reflects on her remarkable films and career at a not-to-be-missed in conversation with David Stratton following the screening of Jane Campion, The Cinema Woman on June 10.

All of the SFF screenings are taking place at the stunning Art Gallery of NSW, with the exception of Jane Campion, The Cinema Woman screening amongst the glorious Art Deco-influenced setting of the State Theatre.

In addition to five selected shorts, the feature films screening as part of the program include Two Friends (1986) (Sydney and Canberra only), Sweetie (1989), An Angel at My Table (1990), The Piano (1993), The Portrait of a Lady (1996), Holy Smoke (1999), In the Cut (2003), Bright Star (2009) and The Power of the Dog (2021) (Sydney and Melbourne only).

“Campion has broken barriers for women in the industry, winning two Academy Awards and becoming the first woman to receive the Palme d'Or at Cannes,” said Sydney Film Festival director Nashen Moodley.

“She has changed the landscape of cinema around the world, crafting films now etched in film history. It will be remarkable to see the full suite of her talents in one program, which take us to unexpected and exciting places with every frame and film.”

The full Sydney Film Festival program drops on Wednesday, May 10, and if the first films they're teasing are anything to go by – we’re in for a 70th to remember.

Ticket packages for Jane Campion – Her Way are on sale now over here.

